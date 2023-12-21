Learning Pool Secures Prestigious Great Place to Work® Accreditation for the Second Consecutive Year

News provided by

Learning Pool

21 Dec, 2023, 05:41 ET

NEW YORK and DERRY, Northern Ireland, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool, the leading learning technology company, today announced its receipt of the Great Place to Work® accreditation for its UK and US sites, for outstanding employee engagement. This recognition is awarded to organizations committed to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being, encourages open communication and celebrates diversity.

Continue Reading
Learning Pool, the leading learning technology company, today announced its receipt of the Great Place to Work® accreditation for its UK and US sites, for outstanding employee engagement.
Learning Pool, the leading learning technology company, today announced its receipt of the Great Place to Work® accreditation for its UK and US sites, for outstanding employee engagement.

The Great Place to Work® Certification™ is a significant achievement, signifying the company's commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture. Based on meticulously gathered and validated employee feedback by Great Place to Work® – the globally recognized authority on workplace culture – the accreditation attests to the consistently positive experience that the team enjoys at Learning Pool.

As well as obtaining certification as a Great Place to Work UK for the second year in a row, Learning Pool has also received accreditation in the US in recognition of its global operations.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified for the second year," says Learning Pool's CHRO, Louise McElvaney. "Our goals center around having a happy, engaged workforce. We achieve this by prioritizing our staff's well-being and career development by embedding it into our business culture and practices. Our team is at the heart of everything we do and this accreditation by Great Place to Work confirms that Learning Pool employees are consistently having a positive experience working here."

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool's enterprise portfolio combines integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight into every learner's performance.

"We congratulate Learning Pool on achieving their Certification™ for the second time," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. "Organizations that put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees' trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results."

Beyond its commitment to doing the right thing by its employees, Learning Pool is also committed to bettering its local communities. In May, the learning technologies company launched its 'Learning Poolooza' initiative in which more than 3,000 hours of support were donated to local causes.

Earlier this year, Learning Pool was also certified as a B Corporation®, joining a global movement of businesses committed to making a positive impact in the world.

To join the Learning Pool team, click here.

About Learning Pool 

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool's innovative AI learning platforms and skills solutions combine integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner's performance. Its world-class customer experience ensures clients can harness its unique ability to produce a highly skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring. Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306177/Learning_Pool.jpg

SOURCE Learning Pool

Also from this source

Training Industry recognizes Learning Pool among its 'Top 20 LMS Companies' 2023

Training Industry recognizes Learning Pool among its 'Top 20 LMS Companies' 2023

Learning Pool, the leading global provider of corporate learning solutions, is thrilled to have made the Training Industry list of the 'Top 20 LMS...
Learning Pool Launches AI Conversations to Bring the Power of Generative AI to Workplace Learning

Learning Pool Launches AI Conversations to Bring the Power of Generative AI to Workplace Learning

Learning Pool, the leading global provider of workplace learning solutions, today announced the launch of AI Conversations, a generative AI offering...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.