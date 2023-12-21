Learning Pool Secures Prestigious Great Place to Work® Accreditation for the Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK and DERRY, Northern Ireland, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool, the leading learning technology company, today announced its receipt of the Great Place to Work® accreditation for its UK and US sites, for outstanding employee engagement. This recognition is awarded to organizations committed to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being, encourages open communication and celebrates diversity.

The Great Place to Work® Certification™ is a significant achievement, signifying the company's commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture. Based on meticulously gathered and validated employee feedback by Great Place to Work® – the globally recognized authority on workplace culture – the accreditation attests to the consistently positive experience that the team enjoys at Learning Pool.

As well as obtaining certification as a Great Place to Work UK for the second year in a row, Learning Pool has also received accreditation in the US in recognition of its global operations.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified for the second year," says Learning Pool's CHRO, Louise McElvaney. "Our goals center around having a happy, engaged workforce. We achieve this by prioritizing our staff's well-being and career development by embedding it into our business culture and practices. Our team is at the heart of everything we do and this accreditation by Great Place to Work confirms that Learning Pool employees are consistently having a positive experience working here."

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool's enterprise portfolio combines integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight into every learner's performance.

"We congratulate Learning Pool on achieving their Certification™ for the second time," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. "Organizations that put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees' trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results."

Beyond its commitment to doing the right thing by its employees, Learning Pool is also committed to bettering its local communities. In May, the learning technologies company launched its ' Learning Poolooza ' initiative in which more than 3,000 hours of support were donated to local causes.

Earlier this year, Learning Pool was also certified as a B Corporation ®, joining a global movement of businesses committed to making a positive impact in the world.

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool's innovative AI learning platforms and skills solutions combine integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner's performance. Its world-class customer experience ensures clients can harness its unique ability to produce a highly skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring. Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

