Learning Resources® Expands Into $208 Billion Global Pet Industry With Launch of Brightkins™ Pet Toys

The interactive toys and training tools will be available online and in stores at leading pet retailers nationwide

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 40 years of experience designing award-winning toys that make learning fun for kids, Learning Resources® announced the launch of Brightkins™, a new line of interactive pet toys and training tools. Brightkins™ toys and tools help teach new behaviors, unlock pets' curiosity, and engage the entire family, while providing bright ways for pets to play.

Cupcake Party! Treat Puzzle

With 70% of U.S. households owning a pet and 93% of pet owners believing their pet brings their family closer, Learning Resources recognized the need for owners to meaningfully connect with their pets. Learning Resources' product development team partnered with certified dog trainers to develop a line of products that keeps pets active, stimulates their minds and encourages good behavior. Brightkins™ line is launching with a robust mix of products including playful training activity kits, interactive treat puzzles and innovative treat dispensing products.

"We believe our pets are members of our families, so we are excited to launch Brightkins™ as a way to bring us closer to our four-legged companions," said Sari Winick, Chief Marketing Officer of Learning Resources. "Brightkins fosters the unique bond between families and their pets, while also providing cognitive stimulation for pets and promoting active play."

The new product line includes 13 interactive "paws-on" pet toys and tools to keep pets happy, sharp and active, while engaging the entire family, some of which are listed below:

Cupcake Party! Treat Puzzle (MSRP: $15.99 ) - A pupcake puzzle party that boosts your pooch's mental stimulation as they hunt for treats. This treat puzzle includes 4 colorful cupcake tops and a tray for hiding treats.

Brightkins™ was introduced to the public for the first time at the Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida in March 2022. It is available on Amazon.com now and will be found in additional pet retailers this Fall. The launch of Brightkins™ follows the expansion of Learning Resources' licensed Hunger For Words pet line that includes six new products designed to help pet owners begin the communication journey with their four-legged friends. Hunger for Words is also available online and at retailers nationwide.

About Learning Resources:

We're Learning Resources®, and we've been helping parents and teachers build generations of amazing kids since 1984. From ABCs and 123s to fine motor and STEM skills, our educational toys offer kids the building blocks they need to succeed in school and develop a lifelong love of learning. We also brought our same love of learning to furry family members with Brightkins™ – a line of paws-on interactive toys and training tools to unlock your pets' curiosity and engage with the entire family. Discover countless ways to learn through play with our award-winning products, including Toy of the Year winners Tumble Trax®, Botley® the Coding Robot, and Coding Critters™. For more information, visit www.learningresources.com , or follow the brand on Twitter @LearningHandsOn , Facebook @LearningResources and Instagram @learningresources .

About Brightkins:

Meet Brightkins! After nearly 40 years designing award-winning toys, Learning Resources® is excited to bring learning to life for your furry family members. Whether you're teaching new behaviors, boosting mental stimulation, or promoting active family play, our paws-on interactive toys and training tools will help your pets stay bright and happy.

