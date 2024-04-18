LEARNING RESOURCES LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT LINE MADE WITH RECYCLED MATERIALS

Leading educational toy manufacturer celebrates 40 years of innovation with introduction of nature-themed toys for little learners

VERNON HILLS, Ill., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Learning Resources , a trusted and family-owned manufacturer of toys, games and educational products, today unveiled its new line of products made with recycled plastic, now available online at Amazon, Walmart and Target. This new collection of nature-themed toys offers learning fun that inspires hours of engaging and educational play for preschool-age children.

"This new line of toys not only reflects our dedication to reducing Learning Resources' environmental footprint but showcases our focus on creating timeless and durable toys that empower multigenerational and lasting play," said Jon Horn, vice president of brand management at Learning Resources. "This product line marks a significant milestone in our journey, as a commitment to sustainability has been intrinsic to our brand for the last 40 years and will remain a priority for years to come."

The Toy Association (TA) identified Eco-Lasting Play as a top trend for 2024 in its Toy Trends Briefing earlier this year, citing a Deloitte 2023 Sustainable Consumer report that revealed 58 percent of consumers care most about durability when it comes to sustainability and purchasing products. The TA defined this trend as "beyond being environmentally friendly" and "center[ing] on toys and brands that stand the test of time, emphasizing craftsmanship, heirloom qualities, extended play value, and … the ability to adapt and grow with children as they age."

Learning Resources has always factored sustainability into every aspect of its product life cycle , from conceptualization and design to the development, production, packaging and shipping. Embodying the Eco-Lasting Play trend, of equal importance is the company's commitment to creating classic, timeless and durable toys that offer evergreen play patterns for years of learning across generations. From its beloved legacy products like the Pretend & PlayⓇ Calculator Cash Register and Spike The Fine Motor HedgehogⓇ, to more recent adored items including the Big Feelings Pineapple and BotleyⓇ the Coding Robot, along with this new collection and many more multi-subject offerings, Learning Resources continues to stay true to its mission of inspiring a love of learning in children and helping to prepare them for success.

The company's new product line embraces sustainability literally from the ground up, with each set crafted from recycled plastic, while also maintaining the high quality and lasting durability the brand is known for. Now available for children as young as 18 months, products include:

Growing Greenhouse Color and Number Playset (MSRP $24.99 ) - This playset not only fosters color recognition and counting skills but also promotes eco-consciousness in a fun and interactive way. The set features adorable flowers and pots for kids to match, accompanied by a working watering can and a guide filled with kid-friendly sustainability facts.

(MSRP ) - This playset not only fosters color recognition and counting skills but also promotes eco-consciousness in a fun and interactive way. The set features adorable flowers and pots for kids to match, accompanied by a working watering can and a guide filled with kid-friendly sustainability facts. Hide and Seek Vegetable Garden (MSRP $19.99 ) - The Hide and Seek Vegetable Garden set offers a dynamic learning experience designed to ignite children's curiosity and enhance their counting, color, and memory skills. The set includes five charming pots, four vibrant vegetables, a mischievous Funny Bunny for an engaging search-and-match game and a guide with kid-friendly sustainability facts.

(MSRP ) - The Hide and Seek Vegetable Garden set offers a dynamic learning experience designed to ignite children's curiosity and enhance their counting, color, and memory skills. The set includes five charming pots, four vibrant vegetables, a mischievous Funny Bunny for an engaging search-and-match game and a guide with kid-friendly sustainability facts. Peekaboo Gnome Home (MSRP $21.99 ) - This set offers a playful way for kids to explore colors, counting, and size comparisons! With five adorable homes in different colors and sizes, children can match and learn while having fun and building essential fine motor skills. Each set also comes with a guide filled with kid-friendly gnome facts, offering a fun-filled journey of discovery with this charming and educational gnome-themed set.

(MSRP ) - This set offers a playful way for kids to explore colors, counting, and size comparisons! With five adorable homes in different colors and sizes, children can match and learn while having fun and building essential fine motor skills. Each set also comes with a guide filled with kid-friendly gnome facts, offering a fun-filled journey of discovery with this charming and educational gnome-themed set. Blooming Balance Bees Fine Motor Sorting Set (MSRP $24.99 ) - Children can count, sort, and spin these friendly bees using fine motor tongs while enhancing their balance and coordination with the wobbling flower base. The flower petals cleverly fold for easy storage, making it a convenient and tidy playtime solution. As a bonus, the set includes a guide filled with kid-friendly sustainability facts, adding an extra layer of knowledge to the excitement.

For more information about Learning Resources, its sustainability efforts and its vast assortment of eco-lasting toys, games and educational products, visit www.learningresources.com.

ABOUT LEARNING RESOURCES:

We're Learning Resources®, and learning is where we play. Trusted by parents and teachers since 1984, our award-winning educational toys help kids develop a lifelong love of learning while building essential school-ready skills—from ABCs and 123s to screen-free coding and STEM, we make learning fun at every age, stage, and skill level. Discover countless ways to learn through play with our award-winning, top selling products including Pretend & Play® Calculator Cash Register, Farmer's Market Color Sorting Set and Toy of the Year winner Botley® the Coding Robot.

For more information, visit www.learningresources.com , or follow the brand on Facebook @LearningResources , Instagram @learningresources and TikTok @learningresources.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Brief, [email protected]

SOURCE Learning Resources