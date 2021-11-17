Learning Resources Partners with Alphablocks to Announce Global Master Toy License for Numberblocks

KINGS LYNN, England, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Resources®, an award-winning educational toy company, has partnered with Alphablocks Ltd. to bring the Numberblocks characters from the screen into classrooms and the homes of families across a wide range of toy categories as the result of a global master licensing agreement brokered by Larkshead Licensing Ltd.

Learning Resources

Learning Resources and its sister company, hand2mind®, will expand the popular Numberblocks content into a complete line of toys including plush, figures, playsets, vehicles, and more. The companies are also launching curriculum and other classroom items featuring the Numberblocks characters in 2022.

The Learning Resources - Alphablocks relationship started last year with the successful launch of two Numberblocks MathLink® Cubes Activity Sets. Inspired by the show itself, the learning sets mirror the content of the actual episodes providing hands on experiences for children ages three and up.

"It was the knowledge that parents, and teachers were using our MathLink Cubes to reinforce the Numberblocks maths learning that was the starting point for this amazing journey," said Dennis Blackmore, Managing Director of Learning Resources Ltd. "When our initial stock of the first set sold out within a day, we quickly realised that there already existed an incredible demand for Numberblocks related products. Now we are thrilled to be partnering with Alphablocks, Ltd., to deliver even more Numberblocks fun to young learners across the globe. As our teams work together it is obvious that between us, we have, to quote the Numberblocks song, 'So Much More to Explore'.''

The first release under the new global master licensing deal will feature a line of plush toys launching in the UK and USA in 2022. By 2023, there will be a more comprehensive selection across categories, including figurines, playsets, vehicles, imaginative play, coding and electronic toys, games, and more.

BAFTA award-winning Numberblocks teaches children how numbers work with fun characters and engaging narratives outlining basic maths skills including adding, subtracting, and number recognition. While the brand originated in the UK, it has taken the world by storm. With 120 episodes available and nearly 4 million subscribers on YouTube, the channel generates nearly 245 million views per month, and the education-rich content is viewed by millions of children across 52 countries and growing.

"This is a dream come true. Numberblocks has lit the spark for millions of young children worldwide, who are engaged and ever hungry for more number fun," says Joe Elliot, series creator of Numberblocks. "As soon as we started working with Learning Resources on the Numberblocks MathLink Cubes, we could tell they matched our total commitment to creating only the very best purposeful play experiences for children. It's hard to imagine a more perfect partner - or nicer, smarter people - to be doing this with, and we can't wait to get started on the clever stuff that's coming around the corner. Numberblocks is already having a positive impact for millions, and the difference we're making just got bigger."

"As our first master toy licensing deal this represents the growth and diversification of our company," said Sari Winick, Chief Marketing Officer of Learning Resources and hand2mind. "Next year is going to be a very exciting one for us."

For more information, visit www.learningresources.co.uk

ABOUT LEARNING RESOURCES:

We're Learning Resources®, and we've been helping parents and teachers build generations of amazing kids since 1984. From Maths and Literacy to Coding and STEM, our quality educational toys and games provide children with some of the building blocks they need to succeed in school and develop a lifelong love of learning. Founded in Chicago Illinois, family-owned Learning Resources provides over 1,000 different products to more than 80 countries. Learning Resources Ltd. was founded in Kings Lynn, Norfolk in 1994 to serve the European, Middle Eastern, African, and Indian markets.

ABOUT NUMBERBLOCKS

Numberblocks is the BAFTA award-winning revolutionary maths brand created by Joe Elliot and made by Blue Zoo Animation Studio. Numberblocks uses humour, music, inventive animation, delightful characters, and engaging storylines to show children up to the age of six how numbers work. Numberblocks content is viewed globally by millions of children via platforms including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, and YouTube and available in chart-topping games on the app stores. For more information, please visit www.learningblocks.tv

ABOUT LARKSHEAD LICENSING LTD.

Larkshead Licensing is a full-service brand licensing agency representing Numberblocks and Alphablocks, and a portfolio of brands that spans across children's entertainment, art and design and health and beauty. www.larksheadlicensing.com

