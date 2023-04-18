Learning the Intricacies of High Acuity Healthcare in the Home Made Easy by DispatchHealth

Organization Receives Joint Accreditation to Offer CE Credits

DENVER, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DispatchHealth, the nation's first comprehensive in-home, high-acuity medical care provider, is making it easier for the healthcare industry to learn the clinical intricacies of delivering advanced levels of home-based medical care. The organization's clinical education offerings have earned joint accreditation, enabling credit-worthy learning opportunities that satisfy a clinician's continuing education requirements (CE). Dr. Mark Prather, CEO of DispatchHealth, said, "Realizing there were few opportunities for providers to learn about healthcare in the home, we decided it was important to get our accreditation and step in to fill the gap."

Joint Accreditation for Interprofessional Continuing Education ensures that continuing education for healthcare professionals serves the needs of patients and the public, is designed to be independent, free from commercial bias, and based on valid, relevant content that is effective in improving the quality and safety of care delivery. Dr. Prather suggests, "High-acuity healthcare in the home is a sound solution for many of the issues currently stifling healthcare – we're proud to be taking the lead on helping educate our collective healthcare community while offering the CE credits required of providers to maintain licensure."

DispatchHealth will host its first virtual CE course on April 26th at 11:30 a.m. MST. The event Advancing Cardiovascular Care: How In-Home Medical Care Improves Outcomes will fulfill one credit for caregivers needing ACCME, ACPE, ANCC, or ASWB credits. National Medical Director Dr. Rocky Samuel will engage participants during this free course with a deep dive into the evidence-based treatment of acute heart failure exacerbation in the home. He will also reveal how one prominent healthcare system achieved an unprecedented reduction in its 30-day hospital readmissions of heart failure patients by shifting care delivery to the home, where treatments can be offered more immediately and, in an environment, where the patient feels most comfortable. Interested participants can learn more and register online at www.dispatchhealth.com/cardiowebinar

Additionally, DispatchHealth has created unique internal opportunities for team members to capitalize on evidence-based education through up-to-date, model-specific content. Dr. Prather adds, "Achieving the quadruple aim in healthcare means improving the patient experience, with better outcomes and lower costs, but it also speaks to a better experience for providers. We are mindful of our people's needs and support a healthy work/life balance. Giving care teams the ability to gain quality continuing education, in-house and at no cost, saves them money and time outside of work."

DispatchHealth brings the power of the hospital to the comfort of the home. DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system and offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their homes. Equipped with all the necessary tools, DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams can treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups, and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays, and readmissions. Acute Care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings, and holidays, and can be requested online or with a quick phone call. Most major insurance companies partner with DispatchHealth. Additionally, in support of improving patient care, DispatchHealth is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) to provide continuing education for the healthcare industry. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

