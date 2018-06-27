Learning to Tackle Life's Toughest Problems with Lemonade Life: A Journal About Managing Life's Lemons

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The age-old saying goes: "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." Creating positives out of negative situations isn't always a simple process nor is it a skill that comes naturally to everyone. Author Tina Swithin aims to help children understand their problems through guided journaling in her newest work, Lemonade Life: A Journal About Managing Life's Lemons.

Lemonade Life: A Journal About Managing Life's Lemons

Through this book, Tina highlights the importance of not just teaching kids the skills they'll need to handle difficult situations; they also need a place to be heard. "During my own high conflict divorce, I watched how badly my children were suffering and discovered that there were very few tools to help them," Tina explains. "Making lemonade out of life's lemons came naturally to me as a child but I knew that many children would need guidance when faced with difficult circumstances."

The journaling sections of this book provide an effective method for children to write down their thoughts and feelings, as well as teaching them easy-to-understand terms that they can use when explaining their problems (for instance, calling rough times "lemons" and good times "lemonade"). Tina encourages children to explore their emotions rather than shy away from them, moving towards the end goal of sharing them with their loved ones in a healthy, positive, and healing way.

The book also contains prompts that will assist kids in exploring their possible solutions to stressful issues. One activity has the child list people they can rely on when "lemons" appear in their life; others explore the concepts of boundaries, red flags, intuition, encouragement, and the importance of using their voice. These prompts can also be shared with those who work with children, such as trusted adults, therapists, and school counselors, to encourage and facilitate conversation. "Lemonade Life has been a heart project for me," Tina states, "and one that I hope will help children around the world learn to make lemonade."

Lemonade Life is recommended for children ages eight to eleven, though older children may also find its emphasis on self-care and multiple journaling pages helpful as well. It is available for purchase at Amazon or online at Barnes & Noble, in both print and Kindle editions.

Author Bio:

Tina Swithin is no stranger to managing life's most sour lemons. After coming to grips with the reality that she was married to an individual with Narcissistic Personality Disorder, she found herself navigating a difficult divorce and a custody battle that rocked her family's foundation. Tina has learned to use her struggles to encourage positivity and strength in those around her. Her blog, One Mom's Battle, chronicles her experiences in the family court system and has garnered international media attention along with a following that spans the far corners of the world.

Tina has authored four books offering support, validation, and advice to others who find themselves in high-conflict custody battles with personality disordered individuals, such as the Divorcing a Narcissist series and The Narc Decoder: Understanding the Language of the Narcissist (to see all the work she has to offer, click here). Lemonade Life is Tina's first children's book, inspired by what her own daughters endured as a result of her difficult divorce. In addition to her written work, Tina offers private consultations to those in the family court system who find themselves needing a helping hand. She is also available as both a speaker and interviewee to any interested parties.

