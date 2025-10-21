Learning Tree International Partners with Microsoft to Empower Federal Agencies Through the GSA OneGov Agreement

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International, a global leader in workforce transformation for over 50 years, has signed an agreement with Microsoft, as one of its Training Service Partners, to deliver on its QuickStart Program to help federal agencies unlock the full value of the GSA OneGov agreement. This multi-billion-dollar initiative provides eligible federal customers with unprecedented access to AI technologies, including Microsoft 365 Copilot at no cost for up to 12 months. What sets Learning Tree apart is its proven ability to customize the training experience — whether for an individual learner advancing their career or an entire agency addressing specific use cases. This flexibility ensures that every training program directly supports mission objectives and delivers outcomes tailored to organizational needs. By combining Microsoft's cutting-edge AI tools with Learning Tree's proven expertise in federal training, agencies gain a trusted partner who delivers not only technology enablement but also practical, role-specific skills that drive measurable outcomes across government operations.

"The GSA OneGov agreement marks a pivotal moment for federal AI transformation," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree International. "Our modular Copilot program helps federal employees harness these powerful AI tools effectively, ensuring agencies maximize their return on this investment."

Learning Tree's Copilot training catalog includes courses that feature a blend of official Microsoft courseware with proprietary content to deliver comprehensive, current, and highly relevant training. These courses are designed to meet the unique requirements of federal environments, addressing security protocols, compliance standards, and implementation strategies critical for government operations.

Through this partnership, federal agencies can leverage Learning Tree's tailored solutions to design learning paths aligned with specific missions, modernize workflows, and ensure seamless integration with federal security and privacy regulations. This approach emphasizes outcomes — turning access to new technologies into real-world capabilities that drive operational excellence. With Learning Tree and the Microsoft QuickStart Program, agencies can work directly with AI experts to design tailored solutions, leverage Microsoft's cutting-edge tools to modernize government workflows, and ensure seamless alignment with federal security and privacy regulations.

With the combination of discounted access to Microsoft AI and Learning Tree's customized, instructor-led training, agencies are equipped to deliver transformative results in the AI era.

For more information, visit Artificial Intelligence Training and Talent Solutions | Learning Tree

About Learning Tree International:

For over 50 years, Learning Tree International has been a trusted partner in workforce transformation, delivering training in AI, technical skills, leadership, cybersecurity, and more. Backed by expert instructors and real-world content, Learning Tree helps individuals and organizations build the capabilities needed to succeed in today's dynamic workplace.

