Learning Undefeated Provides Mobile "Drop Anywhere Labs" for New "Faith in the Vaccine" COVID-19 Pilot Program in Washington, D.C.
Education-focused Nonprofit Joins DC Health, FiveMedicine, and Community Leaders to Provide COVID-19 Vaccines to Eligible Seniors Feb. 11 and 13
Feb 10, 2021, 09:05 ET
WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Undefeated will provide their mobile "Drop Anywhere Labs" to safely host COVID-19 vaccine distribution as part of the just-announced "Faith in the Vaccine" pilot program in Washington, D.C.
The program, launched in partnership with DC Health, Mary's Center, the Leadership Council for Healthy Communities, FiveMedicine, TIS Foundation, Abstract Group and the Black Coalition Against COVID-19, will further engage the faith-based community to spread the word about the COVID-19 vaccine's safety and effectiveness, and provide neighborhood locations for residents to become vaccinated.
Onboard Learning Undefeated's secure Drop Anywhere Lab, approximately 200 District residents over the age of 65 will be vaccinated at a pilot program, Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 at the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Ward 7 (3000 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20020). DC Health is working with the church to pre-register residents for the clinics (no walk-up appointments will be available). Five Medicine's licensed medical professionals will be administering the vaccine.
"Our Drop Anywhere Labs will provide a secure, professional laboratory space for the 'Faith in the Vaccine' mobile health initiative, which supports the District of Columbia in equitably distributing the COVID-19 vaccine across multiple sites in the city," said Brian Gaines, CEO of Learning Undefeated. "As part of this wide-reaching coalition of community leaders, we're committed to ensuring that every community in the District has access to the COVID-19 vaccine, starting with Wards 5, 7 and 8."
The Drop Anywhere Lab is a self-sufficient mobile laboratory housed in a compact shipping container featuring onboard power, heating and cooling, extra HEPA filtration, vaccine refrigeration units and advanced immersive technology, such as touch-screen walls and movie-theater quality projection, light and sound.
If you need a mobile laboratory for COVID-19 vaccinations and are interested in becoming a community health partner for the Drop Anywhere Lab project in the District or surrounding cities, visit the Learning Undefeated website.
About Learning Undefeated
Learning Undefeated provides life-changing STEM experiences for under-resourced communities by providing equitable access to education and inspiring students to imagine their own success. Through innovative and experiential education programs for grades K-12, we are sparking interest in STEM careers and building the workforce that will drive the innovation economy. Learning Undefeated's flagship education program features mobile STEM labs that have provided hands-on learning opportunities to nearly 200,000 K-12 students in 18 states since 2003.
Learning Undefeated also operates several other celebrated STEM education programs, including the Young Science Explorers Program, a summer camp for middle school students, Advancing Tomorrow's Leaders in STEM (ATLAS) College and Career Exploration Program, STEM Leadership Experience, student competitions, after-school programs, curriculum development and disaster recovery education.
Visit learningundefeated.org or follow on social media @LearningUNDFTD.
SOURCE Learning Undefeated