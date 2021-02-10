Learning Undefeated Provides Mobile "Drop Anywhere Labs" for New "Faith in the Vaccine" COVID-19 Pilot Program in Washington, D.C.

Onboard Learning Undefeated's secure Drop Anywhere Lab , approximately 200 District residents over the age of 65 will be vaccinated at a pilot program, Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 at the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Ward 7 (3000 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20020). DC Health is working with the church to pre-register residents for the clinics (no walk-up appointments will be available). Five Medicine's licensed medical professionals will be administering the vaccine.

"Our Drop Anywhere Labs will provide a secure, professional laboratory space for the 'Faith in the Vaccine' mobile health initiative, which supports the District of Columbia in equitably distributing the COVID-19 vaccine across multiple sites in the city," said Brian Gaines, CEO of Learning Undefeated. "As part of this wide-reaching coalition of community leaders, we're committed to ensuring that every community in the District has access to the COVID-19 vaccine, starting with Wards 5, 7 and 8."

The Drop Anywhere Lab is a self-sufficient mobile laboratory housed in a compact shipping container featuring onboard power, heating and cooling, extra HEPA filtration, vaccine refrigeration units and advanced immersive technology, such as touch-screen walls and movie-theater quality projection, light and sound.

If you need a mobile laboratory for COVID-19 vaccinations and are interested in becoming a community health partner for the Drop Anywhere Lab project in the District or surrounding cities, visit the Learning Undefeated website .

About Learning Undefeated

Learning Undefeated provides life-changing STEM experiences for under-resourced communities by providing equitable access to education and inspiring students to imagine their own success. Through innovative and experiential education programs for grades K-12, we are sparking interest in STEM careers and building the workforce that will drive the innovation economy. Learning Undefeated's flagship education program features mobile STEM labs that have provided hands-on learning opportunities to nearly 200,000 K-12 students in 18 states since 2003.

Learning Undefeated also operates several other celebrated STEM education programs, including the Young Science Explorers Program, a summer camp for middle school students, Advancing Tomorrow's Leaders in STEM (ATLAS) College and Career Exploration Program, STEM Leadership Experience, student competitions, after-school programs, curriculum development and disaster recovery education.

Visit learningundefeated.org or follow on social media @LearningUNDFTD.

