Learning With a Purpose - eLearning Social Enterprise Makes Giving a Life Changing Mission

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LearningOnline.xyz an eLearning company headquartered in Cupertino, CA is taking a purpose-driven approach to creating solutions that don't just help individuals learn and improve their skills, but also contribute to shared prosperity by either giving free access to the world's less-fortunate or supporting important social causes.

When you learn, the world learns! Free online access to the entire library is donated to someone in need for every course completed on Cudoo.com

Education — a fundamental human right and yet many children around the world do not have access to basic education or the opportunity to learn, especially if they live in poverty. The United Nations estimates that there are over 262 million children and young adults around the world that do not have access to education.

The World Bank states that two billion working-age adults around the world do not have basic literacy skills required by employers. Another alarming fact lies in unemployment among new generations. According to UNESCO, 40% of the global unemployed are between the ages of 15-24 years.

LearningOnline.xyz, an eLearning social enterprise headquartered in Cupertino, CA has dedicated its resources and manpower to create purpose-driven learning solutions to help the world's underprivileged to improve their lives and circumstances through the power of education.

Ivan Vassiliev, CEO of LearningOnline.xyz said: "Through our years of experience in education, we have learned that you can change lives gradually — small but incremental changes can have a big impact on living a happier, successful and more fulfilling life. Education has the power to end poverty, improve health and wellbeing, develop societies, grow economies, end malnutrition and even combat climate change."

Learningonline.xyz through its flagship product cudoo.com donates free access to the entire library of over 1000 online courses to less fortunate and needy individuals every time a paying learner completes any course successfully. Over 150,000 online courses have been donated so far to a network of nonprofit organizations, public and private libraries and schools around the world to ensure that the learning resources are given to the people who most need them.

Other learning solutions developed by Learningonline.xyz are:

Langu.ag live online learning platform that connects English learners with experienced native English instructors from around the world in real-time. Langu.ag supports teachers and students making their dreams a reality through its pledge to donate to non-profit organizations supporting schools and classrooms around the world.

TestYourLanguage.com, a language testing platform mapped to CEFR and ACTFL levels and provides further education tuition subsidies for deserving individuals.

LingoTube.xyz, a crowdsourced video-based learning platform that supports adult literacy globally.

CookingTube.xyz, an international cooking video platform with recipes from the world's best online chefs and supports providing meals for the hungry.

The Swag Store offers an exclusive ethical fashion brand that promotes a happier, healthier, and more fulfilled living experience. Through Swag, LearningOnline.xyz aims to further its mission to promote the right message and help others to improve their circumstances and environment.

"We want to make a meaningful difference in people's lives, by creating online learning lifestyle solutions that help people build happier, more fulfilled lives. We believe that learning is the key to helping people improve their circumstances and environment, whether it is poverty, opportunity, or self-improvement; education is the answer. By involving our learners, we can grow our reach and help even more people around the world lead happier, more fulfilled lives," Vassiliev added.

For more information about LearningOnline.xyz's products and services visit learningonline.xyz.

About LearningOnline.xyz:

LearningOnline.xyz Inc. loves creating online learning lifestyle solutions that help people build happier, more fulfilled lives. We believe that learning is the key to helping people improve their circumstances and environment, whether it is poverty, opportunity, or self-improvement; education is the answer.

Each solution has a strong social mission. When you use any of our solutions, we give access to these products for free, distributed through one of our partner organizations that give someone else an opportunity to develop the skills they need to improve their life or support a worthy cause.

Media Contact:

Moaz Khan

moaz.khan@learningonline.xyz

Related Images

making-a-difference.png

Making a Difference

When you learn, the world learns! Free online access to the entire library is donated to someone in need for every course completed on Cudoo.com

learning-with-a-purpose.png

Learning With a Purpose

LearningOnline.xyz's purpose is the effect positive change in the world through Education. What's yours?

lifestyle-learning-solutions.png

Lifestyle Learning Solutions

LearningOnline.xyz Inc. loves creating online learning lifestyle solutions that help people build happier, more fulfilled lives.

accessible-and-sustainable-global.png

Accessible and Sustainable Global Education

When you use any of our solutions, we give access to these products for free, distributed through one of our partner organizations.

Related Links

Homepage

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_NV1oNFG7w

SOURCE Learningonline.xyz, Inc

Related Links

https://learningonline.xyz

