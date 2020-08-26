Learning Without Tears Announces Collaboration With Common Sense Education

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Without Tears, a leader in early education, today announced a collaboration with Common Sense Education.

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with Common Sense Education, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families," explained Learning Without Tears CEO Terry Nealon. "By providing trustworthy information, education, and an independent voice, students will gain the digital citizenship skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. For back to school 2020, we'll provide direct access to Common Sense Education's award-winning Digital Citizenship Curriculum. When combined with our Tech Readiness lessons, students are fully prepared to succeed as digital learners, leaders, and citizens."

The research-based curriculum addresses critical issues that teachers and parents say are challenging children as they navigate a fast-changing digital terrain fraught with hate speech, cyberbullying, fake media, and constant digital distraction. More than 90 percent of the 1,200 K-12 teachers surveyed by Common Sense last year found digital citizenship programs effective in preparing students as learners and leaders in today's increasingly tech-driven world.

"Common Sense Education's Digital Citizenship Curriculum was designed and developed in partnership with Project Zero at the Harvard Graduate School of Education," said Common Sense Education representative. "Guided by research with thousands of educators, each Common Sense Digital Citizenship lesson takes on real challenges and digital dilemmas that students face today, allowing them to develop the skills they need in today's digital environment."

With Keyboarding Without Tears, students learn foundational keyboarding skills while having fun. This K-5 grade-level keyboarding curriculum helps educators meet key ELA standards while teaching correct typing technique and building strong typing fluency. This collaboration will provide Keyboarding Without Tears customers the best-of-class digital citizenship curriculum and expanded, grade-specific content in online safety and digital citizenship.

"Today's students may be digital natives, but they struggle with an ever-changing online landscape. By providing access to effective and data-based curriculum, users of Learning Without Tears' solutions will learn how to be effective digital citizens," Mr. Nealon concluded.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears is an early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding, and cursive. The Pre-K to elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world.

About Common Sense Education

Common Sense is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the trustworthy information, education, and independent voice they need to thrive in the 21st century. Learn more at commonsense.org.

