Learning Without Tears Bridges the K-3 Writing Gap with Launch of Building Writers: Cornerstones™

New solution provides explicit instruction in sentence construction and grammar to empower early learners

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Without Tears, a leader in early literacy, today announced the launch of Building Writers: Cornerstones™. Grounded in the science of reading and writing, this new supplemental program bridges the critical gap between writing individual words and composing the complete, grammatically correct sentences necessary for academic success.

While most core ELA programs focus on "process writing"—asking students to write at length before mastering fundamentals—Building Writers: Cornerstones addresses the missing mechanics. Without explicit instruction in sentence and paragraph structure, many K–3 students struggle to reach writing proficiency. This gap is reflected in new data from Learning Without Tears and Hanover Research, which found that only 16% of educators believe students complete Grade 3 highly prepared in sentence writing and handwriting. Building Writers: Cornerstones addresses this need with targeted, high-impact lessons that teach students to express themselves clearly through developmentally appropriate activities and assessments.

Key Program Highlights:

A streamlined focus on sentence construction and grammar in context through concise, high-impact lessons.

Designed in 10-15-minute sessions, the program uses focused learning routines to fit easily into instructional schedules and complement existing curricula.

The program meets ESSA Level IV evidence requirements (Demonstrates a Rationale). It is built upon a detailed logic model informed by high-quality research.

"Developing beginning writing skills is an essential foundation for young learners. Yet, many elementary students are expected to develop multiple paragraph narrative, informative, and opinion pieces before they've been taught the basics of how to build simple and clear sentences," said Eric Olsen, CEO of Learning Without Tears. "Building Writers: Cornerstones gives teachers a research-based, step-by-step approach to help students write complete, well structured, and meaningful sentences."

By mastering these foundational skills early, students gain the confidence to transition from simple word-level tasks to the sophisticated, fluent writing required for lifelong academic achievement.

For more information, visit: https://www.lwtears.com/solutions/writing/building-writers-cornerstones.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears® (LWT) has brought its research-driven, child-centered approach to teaching and learning foundational literacy skills for over 40 years. LWT provides supplemental programs for Pre-K through grade 6, including the award-winning Handwriting Without Tears® and Get Set for School®, supporting over 4 million children annually. Explicit instruction and hands-on activities build kindergarten readiness, handwriting, keyboarding, phonics, and writing skills. These multisensory, developmentally appropriate resources support all learners. LWT's programs and professional learning are trusted by educators worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.lwtears.com.

