Learning Without Tears Launches Decodable Phonics Books with Engaging Fiction and Nonfiction Content

Aligned with the Science of Reading, these 70 New Titles Provide an Ideal Blend of

Phonics Skills and Content Knowledge Building

CABIN JOHN, Md., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Without Tears®, the leader in foundational skills resources, has launched a series of decodable books with a perfect balance of 50% fiction and 50% nonfiction titles for K-3 students. Building on their growing portfolio of essential phonics resources, each of the new 70 thematic texts focuses on a specific high-utility phonics skill. Young readers will be motivated by engaging fictional stories as well as engrossing nonfiction texts that educate and entertain as they apply and cement key phonics skills.

"For more than 40 years, Learning Without Tears has been steadfast in serving the needs of early learners with time-proven, multisensory programs. Now we are leading the industry with innovative reading instruction solutions that are enabling all children to access text," said company CEO Terry Nealon. "Research shows that offering a range of engaging content is crucial to engaging young children in learning to read. These decodable phonics books present a variety of genres – all with culturally authentic characters and communities. In keeping with our commitment to increase access and equity for all learners, these texts provide diverse characters and voices, reflecting the diversity of classrooms across the country."

Fully aligned with the most recent Science of Reading interdisciplinary research, these carefully crafted books build confidence in early readers by supporting the development of the key components of reading, including phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. These new decodable books incorporate easily into classroom libraries. "By providing both fiction and nonfiction content," CEO Nealon continued, "teachers using LWT literacy instruction material can offer each student content that is unique and interesting, ensuring their engagement in learning the vital skill of reading."

A leader in early learning, Learning Without Tears recently had a strong showing in the 2023 EdTech Awards, where its Phonics, Reading, and Me™ literacy program was a finalist in the Literacy/Reading Solution category. The company received additional recognition for its Get Set for School® program, which won its category and was named the Best Early Childhood/Kindergarten-Readiness Solution. Adding to those already-impressive results, Learning Without Tears was also recognized as a company Setting a Trend, where it was named a finalist for the EdTech Trendsetter Awards.

These decodable phonics books are available now on the Learning Without Tears website.

Learning Without Tears is a leading early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding, and cursive. The elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world. Learning Without Tears professional learning programs deliver early education expertise to thousands of teachers, tutors, and occupational therapists in the US and across the globe. The company was given an Honorable Mention in the Education category of Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. For more information, please see www.lwtears.com.

