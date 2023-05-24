Learning Without Tears® Provides Next-Generation Professional Learning for Educators Using its Breakthrough Learning Programs

Partnership with Dream See Do Delivers Highest Quality Professional Learning, Focus on Improved Student Outcomes

CABIN JOHN, Md., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Early learning leader Learning Without Tears (LWT) is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Dream See Do (DSD), an experiential learning platform creator, to provide next-generation professional learning experiences for LWT customers. This collaboration aims to provide an unparalleled level of support, engagement, and relevance to help teachers improve their classroom instruction and impact on students.

LWT CEO Terry Nealon emphasized the importance of teachers' proficiency in utilizing their breakthrough learning programs: "Teachers need to know how to properly implement a classroom learning program in order to realize the greatest value to improve student outcomes. This dynamic partnership with DSD allows us to partner with our customers to co-design industry-leading solutions with best-in-class professional learning as an integrated and integral component of every solution."

Juliet Correll, Vice President of Professional Learning at LWT, explained: "The goal of LWT professional learning is to provide high-quality, personalized learning opportunities for educators to build the competencies and mindsets needed to improve early learning instruction, empowering teachers and students to thrive. With DSD, we're excited to fully realize our promise to the educators and schools we serve to ensure they achieve the greatest value possible from their investment in LWT solutions, while deepening their pedagogical content knowledge. The DSD platform delivers a new level of professional collaboration too, by providing the most engaging, relevant, and impactful blended learning experiences possible to inspire and equip educators with the knowledge needed to advance student learning."

This experiential learning platform will provide learners with a range of valuable benefits, including:

Personalized, human-centered design that fosters meaningful connections to content and people



Streamlined access to relevant, modular professional learning via mobile app or web



Asynchronous and live virtual collaboration to build community, share ideas, and learn from others' experiences



Blended engagement opportunities that allow learners to contribute and reflect in multiple ways as they prepare to apply new knowledge in the classroom



Embedded and seamless formative assessments that empower facilitators to make responsive adjustments, optimizing the learner's time



Summative assessments with actionable data, such as tracking learning gains and identifying further related learning opportunities



Ongoing access to 24/7 curated support resources to sustain professional learning over time

Jeremy Berman, CEO of Dream See Do, highlighted the uniqueness of their human-centered experiential learning platform and its significant potential for educators: "Through our collaboration with Learning Without Tears, we will provide educators with innovative and transformative professional learning tools and opportunities, enabling the highest-quality, learner-centric experiences in the market. DSD sets a new standard for Pre-K12 professional learning, offering flexible, engaging, and scalable solutions. When teachers generate the knowledge and confidence to implement and utilize LWT's breakthrough learning programs effectively, their classroom instruction becomes more impactful, leading to improved student outcomes."

During the platform pilot phase, users praised the ease of use, effectiveness, and intuitive navigation of the platform, as explained by LWT's Juliet Correll: "We are going beyond traditional 'stand and deliver, one-time-events' by leveraging the leading-edge DSD platform to offer just-in-time professional learning that meets educators where they are, strengthening teacher agency and scaffolding their growth to achieve the greatest results possible with their young learners."

LWT will be launching the partnership with DSD this week, supporting the most effective use of its renowned programs, including the award-winning kindergarten-readiness program, Get Set for School®; the AI-driven literacy program, Phonics, Reading, and Me™; LWT's acclaimed early reading program A-Z for Mat Man® and Me ; and its flagship learning program, Handwriting Without Tears®.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears (LWT) is a leading early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning. From crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding, and cursive, their elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices. Used by millions of students around the world, LWT's professional learning programs build early education expertise for teachers, tutors, and occupational therapists in the United States and across the globe. The company had a strong showing in the 2023 EdTech Awards, where its Get Set for School program was named the "Best Early Childhood/Kindergarten-Readiness Solution." Most recently, Fast Company awarded LWT "runner-up" status in the Education category of its coveted 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards, recognizing the company as a leading innovator in effective education. For more information, please visit www.lwtears.com.

About Dream See Do

DSD is a leading learning technology company that provides a proven approach and one-of-a-kind feature set for professional learning and coaching. Their human-centered learning experience platform (LXP) powers the world's most dynamic blended and virtual experiences. DSD's mission is to help their client-partners unlock human potential through transformational learning experiences and programs, empowering them to stay a step ahead in the future of work. With an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) 720% better than industry average, learners feel motivated and engaged as they experience outsized results in their programs on DSD. With their unique worldview and approach, they are building a mindful and inclusive company that encourages a growth mindset through mutual learning and exploration, emotional intelligence, and meaningful work. For more information, please visit https://www.dreamseedo.com/

SOURCE Learning Without Tears