Learning Without Tears Scores Big in 2023 EdTech Awards

CABIN JOHN, Md., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Early learning leader, Learning Without Tears, is now among EdTech's best and brightest, following the announcement of this year's EdTech "Cool Tool" Awards. The company had a particularly strong showing in the 2023 EdTech Awards, where its Phonics, Reading, and Me™ was a finalist in the Literacy/Reading Solution category and the company's Get Set for School® won its category and was named the "Best Early Childhood/Kindergarten-Readiness Solution." Adding to an already-strong showing, Learning Without Tears was also recognized as a company "Setting a Trend," where it was named a finalist in the EdTech Trendsetter Awards.

Get Set for School named "Best Early Childhood/Kindergarten-Readiness Solution" by EdTech Awards 2023. Learning program from Learning Without Tears ensures every young learner is ready to start Kindergarten.

"We are proud that our learning solutions were recognized as among the best in EdTech," explained Learning Without Tears CEO Terry Nealon. "Since its inception, Learning Without Tears has been an innovator, and we are proud that we continue to set the trend of more effective learning solutions technology. The most important recognition, of course, comes from teachers and students, when they see effective learning and skills development with both Get Set for School, and Phonics, Reading, and Me. We are all proud of the innovative work our development teams did to create – and continuously improve - these breakthrough learning programs."

Celebrating its 13th year, the US-based EdTech Awards program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the strongest EdTech solutions. Finalists for The EdTech Awards 2023 have been announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors. The annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

"A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

Best Literacy Solution Finalist: Phonics, Reading, and Me

Informed by the Science of Reading and underpinned by Learning Without Tears' four decades of successful literacy instruction, Phonics, Reading, and Me helps teachers reach more students more quickly as they teach foundational literacy. With full print and digital integration, and equity and access at its core, Phonics, Reading, and Me provides reading instruction in multiple ways—to a whole class, a small group, or to an individual student.

Phonics, Reading, and Me was designed from the ground up to be more easily implemented in the classroom, providing each student with an individualized learning path, leading to improved foundational literacy and stronger reading scores.

Speech recognition technology from SoapBox Labs, a finalist in the 2023 EdTech Awards Artificial Intelligence category, is incorporated into Phonics, Reading, and Me, allowing teachers to use voice-enabled oral reading assessments to know precisely what instruction or support is needed to ensure the literacy success of each child. SoapBox's extensive research and experience in developing speech recognition specifically for kids, Phonics, Reading, and Me is a powerful new tool to help educators differentiate students' learning and unlock an instructional pathway.

Best Early Childhood/Kindergarten-Readiness Solution Winner: Get Set for School

Get Set for School helps teachers keep students on-track for kindergarten readiness in a simple way: by expanding early learning possibilities. Embedded professional development empowers and inspires teachers with real-time guided and just-in-time learning modules. Digital teaching tools, multi-sensory manipulatives, activities, play-based lessons, and a host of other important educational tools, are included in the complete version of Get Set for School.

In all elements of the Get Set for School program, teachers are supported with guided lessons and other learning opportunities. Students will access a hands-on curriculum that engages their minds, and helps many kids gain a real love for reading. As a complete Pre-K curriculum, Get Set for School aligns to standards developed by Head Start and the National Association for the Education of Young Children and addresses each subject area throughout the course of research-based instruction.

EdTech Digest Editor Rivero continued: "These innovators, leaders, and trendsetters of education technology, are the way forward. (Their) future-focused mindset is welcomed, encouraged, and needed now more than ever…"

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears is a leading early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding and cursive. The elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world. Learning Without Tears professional learning programs deliver early education expertise to thousands of teachers, tutors, and occupational therapists in the US and across the globe. For more information, please see www.lwtears.com.

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in EdTech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

SOURCE Learning Without Tears