Learning.com Earns Top Industry Honors for Excellence in Digital Citizenship Education

EasyTech recognized by CODiE and Tech & Learning Awards for empowering K–12 students and teachers with responsible technology skills

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning.com today announced that its product EasyTech has won the distinction of Best Digital Citizenship Solution in the 2025 CODiE Awards , as well as the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025 within the Primary Education and Secondary Education categories. The award-winning curriculum helps schools introduce responsible technology use, ethical decision-making, and real-world applications to K-12 students. Educators who use EasyTech are supported with professional development, equipping them with skills to integrate concepts into everyday instruction.

"In a world where digital literacy is increasingly a fundamental skill, our EasyTech lessons meet the needs of students and educators alike," said Lisa O'Masta, CEO of Learning.com. "Winning awards from both CODiE and Tech & Learning highlights our commitment to our mission of equipping students with the tools and resources to develop healthy, safe, and proficient relationships with technology."

CODiE award winners are rigorously evaluated and selected from hundreds of nominations as the most impactful and innovative products that enhance teaching, learning and student engagement. As the "Best Digital Citizenship Solution," Learning.com 's EasyTech also meets accessibility and compliance requirements, integrates easily with existing learning platforms, and provides school leaders with detailed reporting that supports CIPA and ISTE standards.

"The CODiE Awards celebrate the visionaries shaping the future of technology," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "This year's winners exemplify how innovation, leadership, and purpose can come together to create solutions that move industries forward and make a lasting impact."

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence are judged by industry experts who celebrate the most outstanding products offering schools versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems to support innovative and effective teaching and learning.

For more information, please visit www.learning.com .

About Learning.com

Learning.com is dedicated to empowering educators to integrate technology instruction, foster academic progress, instill a healthy relationship with technology, and broaden opportunities for K-12 students – regardless of background. Founded in 1999, the company partners with millions of students, educators, district administrators and state legislators to bridge the digital learning gap and ensure every learner has the skills to successfully navigate in and out of the classroom. Learning.com has earned more than 30 industry awards including the Award of Excellence from "Tech & Learning" and ISTE Best of Show.

SOURCE Learning.com