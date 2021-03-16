LearningRx 1-on-1 Brain Training Shares Student Successes for Brain Awareness Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LearningRx (www.LearningRx.com), the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world, is celebrating Brain Awareness Week, March 15-21, 2021. Hosted by the Dana Foundation, Brain Awareness Week is the global campaign to foster public enthusiasm and support for brain science. LearningRx is taking part by sharing the wonders of the brain and the impact brain science has on our everyday lives via three of its student success stories.

LearningRx Brain Trainers work one-on-one with children and adults-both in person and virtually via teleconference-to improve cognitive skills that impact an individual's ability to think, remember, and perform in school, work, and life-skills like attention, processing speed, and memory. Hosted by the Dana Foundation, Brain Awareness Week is the global campaign to foster public enthusiasm and support for brain science. LearningRx is taking part by sharing the wonders of the brain and the impact brain science has on our everyday lives via three of its student success stories.

• Wesley: All Wesley wanted to be was a farmer, but he was concerned poor grades would prevent him from getting into the agricultural program at North Carolina State University. Despite studying for hours, Wesley continued to get poor grades on tests. Finally, Wesley's mother took him to LearningRx, where a Brain Skills Assessment showed several weak cognitive skills. He enrolled in LearningRx personal brain training and by his senior year of high school, Wesley could focus better, keep up with taking notes, and remember what he studied. His confidence soared and Wesley was accepted into the agricultural program at NC State. Wesley's story can be seen here: https://youtu.be/eWu7B-ZBHuU

• Elizabeth: Despite being a teacher for more than 20 years, Elizabeth struggled to read, pay attention and comprehend information. To compensate, she'd spend hours reading and re-reading lesson plans before class. She says she felt "hopeless and alone" until discovering LearningRx. Now that Elizabeth has completed her personal brain training program, she describes her future as "full of hope and enjoyment," adding that LearningRx "really changed the trajectory of my future." Elizabeth's story can be seen here: https://youtu.be/xxMGBlAl8jo

• Jayden: Having been diagnosed with autism, Jayden struggled significantly in school. But after his grandmother enrolled him in LearningRx, he blossomed. He became a happier, more outgoing student. He began following directions better and felt better that he was living up to his potential. His personal brain trainer even attended Jayden's IEP meeting at the school to discuss all his gains! Jayden's story can be seen here: https://youtu.be/CHp7utFzJJA

To see more student successes, visit www.StudentShoutouts.com.

To schedule a Brain Skills Assessment, find your nearest LearningRx via www.LearningRx.com.

About LearningRx®

LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are delivered through more than 200 locations in North America and in 48 countries around the globe. LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more, visit https://www.learningrx.com

Media Contact:

Dr. Amy Lawson Moore

(719)-264-8808

[email protected]

SOURCE LearningRx Brain Training

Related Links

https://www.learningrx.com

