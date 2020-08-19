LearningRx Announces National Brain Training Contest Runner-up

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LearningRx Brain Training (www.LearningRx.com), the largest personal brain training company in the world, has announced that Josie Attardo, a 12-year-old student from Rainbow, Georgia, has been named the runner-up of the company's 13th annual contest.

Each year, LearningRx hosts a nationwide competition among its graduates to determine which students have experienced the greatest cognitive skill gains after completing personal brain training. Attardo's submission video wowed the judges and earned her the title of national runner-up.

Josie and her brain trainer, Jamelia, work one-on-one to improve cognitive skills that impact an individual's ability to think, remember, and perform in school, work, and life-skills like attention, processing speed, and memory. Josie Attardo is a middle school student who enrolled in a one-on-one brain training program to improve her homework and study skills. Josie increased her confidence and gained the tools needed to help her think faster, remember more, and perform better in school and in life.

Attardo's primary motive for enrolling in brain training was to get into her 7th grade Beta Club at school. But she was struggling with homework and confidence and wasn't eager to participate in her classes.

But after six months of personal brain training with LearningRx, Attardo brought all her grades up to A's. This helped her reach her goal of being inducted into the Beta Club, an organization that recognizes high academic achievement, character, leadership and service.

"It's worth every penny of investment," says Attardo's mother. "I couldn't be happier as a mom. When she's excited about school, it makes me excited! LearningRx is the most outstanding program from start to finish. It's something that she will carry for the rest of her life."

The LearningRx Chattanooga East Center actually had THREE nominees in who placed in the top 5! The other students, 12-year-old Landon Alexander and 13-year-old Catelyn Kennedy, also experienced life-changing results.

"We couldn't be prouder of all Josie has accomplished during her brain training program. She is a perfect example of the life-changing power of one-on-one brain training and I'm confident that her time at LearningRx will make a lifelong difference for her," says Michelle Hecker-Davis, Director of LearningRx in Chattanooga.

About LearningRx®

LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are delivered at more than 60 locations in the U.S. and in 45 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. In addition to their center-based training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task—a key advantage over digital brain games—the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. This virtual delivery method allows clients to work from the comfort of their own home while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training with a personal brain trainer. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more visit https://www.learningrx.com/our-programs/online-brain-training/

