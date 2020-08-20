LearningRx Announces National Brain Training Contest Second Runner-up

WOODBURY, Minn., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LearningRx (www.LearningRx.com), the largest personal brain training company in the world, has announced that Jayden Fryer, a student from Woodbury, Minnesota, has been named the second runner-up of the company's national contest.

Jayden Fryer is a teenager on the autism spectrum who struggled in school when his teachers were unable to find creative ways to challenge him. He enrolled in a one-on-one brain training program with LearningRx and finally experienced the challenge he needed to gain confidence and, in the words of his grandmother, "blossom." LearningRx Brain Trainers work one-on-one with children and adults to improve cognitive skills that impact an individual's ability to think, remember, and perform in school, work, and life-skills like attention, processing speed, and memory.

Each year, LearningRx hosts a competition among its graduates across the United States to decide who experienced the greatest cognitive skills gains after completing personal brain training. Fryer's video submission—which featured his incredibly dedicated and proud grandmother discussing Jayden's experience–wowed the judges and earned him the title of national second runner-up.

"Jayden struggled in school a whole lot with his autism," explains Jayden's grandmother. "I had him tested at LearningRx and we found out just what I thought: he had a lot to offer that wasn't being tapped into. I had heard all the success stories and I wanted that success for Jayden. I wanted a light at the end of my tunnel and I didn't have a light until [LearningRx]."

At first, Jayden's personal brain trainer, Sara, worried that she wouldn't be an adequate trainer for his needs. "Over time, we developed a rhythm of training. I learned how to pick up on his clues and he taught me how to be his trainer. I even attended his Individualized Educational Plan (IEP) meeting at the school to lend support for him and explain how much he had progressed. By the end of his program, no student had taught me more about the capacity of the mind than Jayden. In addition, no student has had a greater impact on other students and trainers."

"Jayden has BLOSSOMED at LearningRx!" says Jayden's grandmother. "He's more outgoing. He knows that he knows stuff and people here are teaching him things and he's happy with himself. He's more willing to try things and he follows directions better. He loved himself and what he could do. I saw how much better he felt about himself. I tell everybody, go to LearningRx. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain!"

"Jayden is a perfect example of the impact one-on-one brain training can make in a student's life," says Rich Frieder, owner of the LearningRx-Woodbury, MN. "Before LearningRx, his teachers weren't sure how to help him and he wasn't being challenged. We are thrilled that we were able to fill that gap and provide a positive, challenging environment for Jayden. We are so proud of all he has accomplished!"

About LearningRx®

LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are delivered at more than 60 locations in the U.S. and in 45 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. In addition to their center-based training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task—a key advantage over digital brain games—the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. This virtual delivery method allows clients to work from the comfort of their own home while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training with a personal brain trainer. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more visit https://www.learningrx.com/our-programs/online-brain-training/

Media Contact:

Rich Frieder, owner

LearningRx Woodbury

(651)-262-5900

[email protected]

SOURCE LearningRx Brain Training

Related Links

http://www.learningrx.com

