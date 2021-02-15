LearningRx Announces National "Picture Our President" Contest Winner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LearningRx (www.LearningRx.com), the largest 1-on-1 brain training company in the world, is celebrating national "Picture Our President" contest winner, 9-year-old Brenna Czycalla.

Brenna is enrolled in a one-on-one brain training program at the LearningRx center in Savage, Minnesota and designed the winning idea for adding Joseph Biden to LearningRx's existing picture-graphic lineup of U.S. Presidents. Brenna suggested a ten-dollar bill biting the umpire's hand, which connects Biden ("bite-ten") to Trump (ump with "TR" on his chest).

9-year-old Brenna Czycalla is pictured with her personal brain trainer at LearningRx Savage, Brad Olson. "She is very creative and artistic," said Olson. When she brought in her design to show Olson before her next training session, he told her "this is a winning idea. It was unique and unlike the other ideas I had seen." A rough draft of Czycalla's winning design adds Joseph Biden to LearningRx's existing picture-graphic lineup of U.S. Presidents. Brenna created an image in which a ten-dollar bill bites the umpire's hand, which connects Biden ("bite-ten") to Trump (ump with "TR" on his chest).

Brenna, who enjoys drawing and is very artistic, showed her entry to her personal brain trainer at LearningRx Savage, Brad Olson. "She is very creative and artistic," said Olson. When she brought in her design to show Olson before her next training session, he told her "this is a winning idea. It was unique and unlike the other ideas I had seen."

For her winning submission, Brenna will receive $100 cash and LearningRx will also make a matching donation to Eastview Elementary School in Lakeville, Minnesota, where Brenna is a student.

A graphic illustrator created the final artwork, which will be part of LearningRx's full Presidential mnemonics images. The contest is derived from one of the first activities every LearningRx student masters: the ability to recite the names of all 46 U.S. Presidents. The memory picture-graphic combines silly pictures and fun associations to help students "picture" what they want to remember—in the order they need to remember it.

To see the visualization procedure in action, watch LearningRx students run through the list of Presidents' names forward, backward, while distracted, and even while multitasking here: https://studentshoutouts.com/presidents-day/

To learn more about LearningRx 1-on-1 brain training, which is available in-person at centers across the country or virtually, visit www.LearningRx.com.

About LearningRx®

LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are delivered through more than 200 locations in North America and in 48 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. In addition to their in-Center training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task—a key advantage over digital brain games—the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. This virtual delivery method allows clients to train from the comfort of their own home while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training with a personal brain trainer. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more visit https://www.learningrx.com

