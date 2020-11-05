LearningRx® Brain Training Centers Partner with Award-Winning Children's Author

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LearningRx®, the world's largest personal brain training company, has partnered with an award-winning author to launch a new book that helps students overcome learning (and life!) obstacles. The book is titled, My Fantabulous Brain: Learning Helps Me Grow!

Learning doesn't come easy for many children. Especially during these unusual times. They struggle with schoolwork, have trouble focusing, and can't make sense of instructions. Oftentimes, these challenges can cause children to internalize struggles and question their abilities.

In My Fantabulous Brain: Learning Helps Me Grow! (National Center for Youth Issues, November 5, 2020), award-winning children's author, counselor, and parenting expert Julia Cook, M.S., reminds children that learning struggles aren't a permanent label and there are ways to tune-up your brain. LearningRx Brain Trainers work one-on-one with children and adults to improve cognitive skills that impact an individual's ability to think, remember, and perform in school, work, and life-skills like attention, processing speed, and memory.

"Our mission is to help the 1 in 5 children in the U.S. who struggle with learning and attention issues. Now, more than ever, kids need to feel positive and empowered about schoolwork and their academic achievements. Julia Cook, who has written dozens of books that empower children through positive learning and life lessons, poured her heart and hope into this encouraging storyline," says LearningRx CEO Kim Hanson. "Our 109,000+ clients have experienced life-changing results from one-on-one personal brain training, which not only yielded stronger brain skills, but also a huge boost in our graduates' confidence. We're excited to be partnering with Julia and feel confident that this book will inspire the families and children who need extra encouragement during this unusual school year."

The book, which retails for $9.95, is filled with bright and captivating illustrations by Olga and Aleksey Ivanov and is available for purchase on www.MyFantabulousBrain.com and through independent booksellers.

LearningRx Marketing & Media Relations Director Lisa Juhl is available for interviews and can discuss:

How brain training has helped more than 100,000 LearningRx graduates learn easier, think faster, and perform better

The differences between tutoring and brain training—and which one may be best for you/your child

Brain training programs available for people with ADHD/attention issues, reading/dyslexia challenges, memory decline, learning differences, and more

About LearningRx®

LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are delivered through more than 200 locations in North America and in 48 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. In addition to their in-Center training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task—a key advantage over digital brain games—the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. This virtual delivery method allows clients to train from the comfort of their own home while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training with a personal brain trainer. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more visit https://www.learningrx.com

