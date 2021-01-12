LearningRx Brain Training 'Survives and Thrives During Pandemic,' Reports BOSS Magazine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LearningRx (www.LearningRx.com), the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world, was featured in BOSS Magazine's article, "The Year in Franchising." The piece focuses on a variety of businesses that attempted to navigate changes brought on by the pandemic and includes a quote from LearningRx CEO Kim Hanson.

LearningRx Brain Trainers work one-on-one with children and adults-both in person and virtually via teleconference-to improve cognitive skills that impact an individual's ability to think, remember, and perform in school, work, and life-skills like attention, processing speed, and memory. BOSS Magazine included LearningRx in its "Year in Franchising" report due to their ability to shift their one-on-one personal brain training model to an effective virtual delivery via teleconference. Students who complete their one-on-one brain training virtually have experienced comparable results to those who train in person.

The article touches on LearningRx being named to Franchise Business Review's "Top Education Franchises in High Demand During a Pandemic" due to the company's focus on helping students avoid falling behind this academic school year.

"One of the reasons we've managed to thrive during the pandemic is because our brain training programs can also be done virtually," explains Hanson. "LearningRx clients can choose to complete sessions in person at a LearningRx Brain Training Center or online. The online option allows clients to train from the comfort of their own home while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training. By targeting and training weak brain skills—such as memory, attention, and auditory processing—our programs help strengthen the root cause of learning struggles to make learning faster and easier in any subject."

To help determine why a student struggles, families can schedule a Cognitive Skills Assessment. If the results determine weak cognitive skills, a personalized brain training program may help strengthen the foundational cognitive skills to make learning (and life) easier.

To read the full article, visit https://thebossmagazine.com/year-in-franchising/.

About LearningRx®

LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are delivered through more than 200 locations in North America and in 48 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. In addition to their in-Center training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task, the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. This virtual delivery method allows clients to train from the comfort of their own home while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training with a personal brain trainer. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more visit https://www.learningrx.com.

