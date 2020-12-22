LearningRx Staunton-Harrisonburg Is Now A Board-Certified Cognitive Center

STAUNTON, Va., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LearningRx Staunton-Harrisonburg joins other LearningRx Brain Training Centers in North America to become a Board-Certified Cognitive Center (BCCC), a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

The BCCC designation is awarded to organizations whose staff have completed professional training and certification on autism, ADHD, anxiety, and dyslexia in school-aged learners.

"We are so excited to receive the designation of Board-Certified Cognitive Center," said LearningRx Staunton-Harrisonburg Executive Director, Sandy Zamalis. LearningRx Brain Trainers work one-on-one with children and adults-both in person and virtually via teleconference-to improve cognitive skills that impact an individual's ability to think, remember, and perform in school, work, and life-skills like attention, processing speed, and memory.

For more than 35 years, LearningRx has provided cognitive training to clients from age 5 to 95. Their "brain trainers" work one-on-one with clients and use a variety of hands-on manipulatives to train cognitive skills, including working and long-term memory, visual and auditory processing, reasoning skills, processing speed, and attention.

"One of the core values that guide our daily performance is 'excellence,'" reports Kim Hanson, CEO of LearningRx Brain Training. "We strive for excellence in customer service, program results, and in the training of our team members—the Center owners, directors, and brain trainers who interact with our clients every day. Our partnership with IBCCES allows us to expand that excellence by providing team members with a series of certifications that buoy their leadership abilities and enrich their competencies in ADHD, anxiety, dyslexia, and autism. It's a win for our team and a win for the children and adults we help, all over the world."

About LearningRx

LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are delivered through more than 200 locations in North America and in 48 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. In addition to their in-Center training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task, the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more visit https://www.learningrx.com

