LearningSpring Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Summer Allison and Brittany Brackbill

New Executive Hires Accelerate LearningSpring's Mission to Simplify Education Freedom Implementation

DENVER, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LearningSpring, the newly launched end-to-end school choice management platform, today announced the hiring of Summer Allison as vice president of sales and Brittany Brackbill as head of customer success. These appointments mark a significant step in the organization's commitment to simplify school choice for families and bridge the gap between education freedom policies and state implementation.

By adding leaders who have successfully worked alongside CEO and Co‑Founder Cecilia Retelle Zywicki at prior education technology companies, LearningSpring is deepening a track record of teams that follow a shared vision from early growth through scaled impact. With Allison and Brackbill on board, joining Head of Partnerships Ashley Norris, the company is signaling its intent to move first, move fast and become the default operating system for school choice implementation.

"Summer and Brittany bring deep experience in the education marketplace to our growing leadership team," said Cecilia Retelle Zywicki, CEO and co-founder of LearningSpring. "Having worked closely with Summer at Presence and Brittany at Clover Learning, I've seen firsthand how they build trusted partnerships and deliver results. Their decision to join LearningSpring reflects a shared belief in our mission and the kind of collaborative, execution-focused culture we are building. Their leadership and sophistication will help LearningSpring better serve our state, school and scholarship partners, and scale education freedom during a period of rapid program expansion."

Summer Allison joins as vp of sales, where she will partner closely with Head of Partnerships Ashley Norris to accelerate growth across states, districts, schools, vendors and scholarship granting organizations (SGOs). Prior to joining LearningSpring, Allison spent nearly two decades as a successful sales leader across education technology organizations. Most recently, she served as chief revenue officer at Parallel, where she doubled annual revenue in under two years while expanding services to school districts in more than 28 states.

As the head of customer success, Brittany Brackbill will build LearningSpring's customer knowledge base and implement the end-to-end success and service experience for families, states, schools, SGOs, education providers and vendors on the LearningSpring platform, ensuring they are supported as programs scale. Prior to joining LearningSpring, Brackbill served as lead customer success manager at Clover Learning, where she helped fuel its 2025 acquisition by consistently delivering a 98 percent retention rate and driving expansion across key accounts representing nearly 60 percent of the company's total revenue.

LearningSpring launched on April 14, 2026, as an end-to-end school choice management platform. As states across the U.S. pass education freedom policies at a record pace, the platform provides the critical infrastructure required to turn complex school choice laws into functional, auditable programs for states, and transparent programs for schools and families. LearningSpring is now live and available for states, families and schools to explore at learningspring.com.

About LearningSpring

LearningSpring is The School Choice Management Platform that helps states, schools, families, SGOs and providers run modern education freedom programs with clarity and accountability. It unifies school discovery, eligibility, applications, payments and compliance, enabling partners to operate ESA, voucher and tax credit scholarship programs at scale on a single platform. LearningSpring's solutions, including the School Choice Marketplace, Education Freedom Wallet™, Federal Tax Credit Management and complete School Choice Management for States, help families find their best-fit learning options, help schools and SGOs steward scholarships responsibly, and help states deliver transparent, auditable programs. Create a free family account, claim a school profile, and learn more at https://learningspring.com.

Contact

Emily Oakes

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SOURCE LearningSpring