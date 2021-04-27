Learnit Welcomes Amanda Wells as Newly Appointed Senior Instructional Designer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learnit, a leader in instructor-led workshops and corporate training, today announced the addition of Amanda Wells as Senior Instructional Designer. Amanda brings more than two decades of experience working with organizations from tech startups to Fortune 100 firms to foster the growth, knowledge and skills of their employees and teams. Her diverse background spans a wide range of industries including but not limited to healthcare, finance, biotech and non-profits. That background coupled with her deep experience in adult education shapes how she creates learning strategies that respond to both data and storytelling.

Learnit

"Our vision is to be at the forefront of rapid change. While our content has always served the needs of our customers well in the past, those needs are evolving," says Damon Lembi, CEO. "To truly elevate our content and meet customers where they are now and also where they want to be tomorrow, we wanted to bring on someone with a strong growth mindset, someone with a depth of experience, a fresh point of view and a future-forward attitude. I'm thrilled at the opportunity to work with Amanda to take our content to the next level and to help propel our customers to continued and future success in the new hybrid reality."

In her role, Amanda will spearhead the redesign of existing course content and lead the strategy and design of new courses and workshops with particular emphasis on optimizing Learnit's offerings for the hybrid workforce. Amanda will report to Darren Bridget, SVP, Product and Customer Experience.

"I'm excited to join Learnit most importantly because it's clear to me how genuinely passionate the team is about executing rich, relevant learning experiences to truly empower people for success in the post-Covid space," says Wells. "With such a long track record of outstanding programs, a deep roster of top-notch facilitators, and diverse clients, I also know I'll be creating with the best of the best for the new age of working!"

As the pandemic affected many changes to the way business works, Learnit pivoted as well, offering new products and courses optimized first to empower the remote workforce and moving forward to service and upskill the hybrid workforce.

"From the first time we met, we just connected," says Darren Bridget, SVP Product and Customer Experience. "Amanda identified with our methodology and grasped the path ahead implicitly. Halfway through our first conversation, we were already brainstorming and whiteboarding ideas like it was second nature. Amanda's insights, creativity and deep instructional design experience make her an ideal addition to our growing team and I'm excited to collaborate with her to drive the change our customers are looking for."

About Learnit

Based out of San Francisco, Learnit has successfully served the training needs of businesses, government agencies, and individuals since 1995. The company offers a wide range of live instructor-led and on-demand classes and custom programs. Areas of focus include soft skills such as critical thinking, complex problem-solving, building resilience, and emotional intelligence in combination with required technical skills such as Excel, SQL, Sharepoint and many more. Learnit's training is always relevant to real-life situations, enabling all participants to utilize new knowledge immediately, connect with others in similar situations and grow as individuals.

For more on Learnit, visit: www.learnit.com.

For Press Inquiries

Contact: Sammy Lembi

p. 415-693-0250

p. 855-838-5028

[email protected]

For Business Inquiries

p. 415-946-6490

p. 855-838-5028

[email protected]

Related Images

amanda-wells-senior-instructional.jpg

Amanda Wells, Senior Instructional Designer





SOURCE Learnit