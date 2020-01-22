LearnLaunch Accelerator Hosts Leading Edtech Showcase at Across Boundaries Conference and Announces Open Applications for 2020 Accelerator

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnLaunch Accelerator is proud to announce its edtech startup showcase, ElevatED, and open applications for its next edtech accelerator program.

The Accelerator's end of year showcase, ElevatED, will take place on Thursday, January 30th at the 8th Annual Across Boundaries Conference . The LearnLaunch Across Boundaries Conference brings together key stakeholders to discuss innovation across the education spectrum and is the perfect opportunity to showcase startups positioned to play key roles in shaping the future of this massive industry.

"We couldn't be more excited about the companies we worked with in 2019. Not only are they tackling monumental challenges for learners of all ages, they're also an incredibly diverse batch. In 2019, we invested in entrepreneurs from the US, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, and Canada and eight of the eleven companies were founded by women and/or minority entrepreneurs.

- Tetyana Astashkina, General Partner, LearnLaunch Accelerator

The 11 companies showcasing at ElevatED span k-12, higher ed, and workforce edtech and are tackling a wide range of challenges from language and soft skill acquisition to evaluating and training talent. Six of these companies are from the first ever ETS® Accelerate program managed in partnership with ETS and a unique program pairing industry-leading go-to-market expertise and 70+ years of experience in educational testing, assessment, and research.

"Working with LearnLaunch to advance our ETS Accelerate initiative has delivered a lot of value to the startups, ETS, and education stakeholders. Entrepreneurs address unfulfilled needs in their company and the market by leveraging the many resources at ETS and in the LearnLaunch mentor and resource network. The ElevatED showcase will let investors and potential customers see how this effort is creating stronger, more fundable companies."

- Richard Varn, Distinguished Presidential Appointee, ETS

Applications are open now through February 3rd for LearnLaunch Accelerator's next program, Boost PLUS. This program is for early-revenue stage edtech companies with a product in the market, paying customers, and diverse, industry-relevant founding team. Selected companies should expect a highly personalized program tailored to each company's specific needs.

"We continue to push the boundaries of what it means to support education innovation. In 2019, we launched a ground-breaking new program with ETS to provide even deeper market access, expertise, and resources. The Accelerator also opened applications for its next program and will be announcing some really exciting new programs and initiatives in 2020 to increase opportunities for edtech startups around the world to take advantage of our network and resources."

- Jean Hammond, General Partner, LearnLaunch Accelerator

Edtech companies interested in applying to Boost PLUS should attend one of our informational webinars or meet us at ElevatED . More information can be found at www.learnlaunch.com/accelerator/boost-plus.

LearnLaunch Accelerator

LearnLaunch Accelerator is the leading early stage edtech startup accelerator. Across its history, LearnLaunch Accelerator has invested in Early Ed, K-12, Higher Ed, Workforce Edtech, and Corporate Learning companies. The Accelerator provides the most promising education technology startups worldwide with up to $120,000 in seed funding, a personalized development plan, sector specific curriculum, and a network of industry focused mentors, intensive coaching and all the tools necessary to grow a successful edtech startup. It offers investors a diversified platform of early stage companies in the rapidly growing edtech sector.

