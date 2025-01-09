LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator Announces Applications Open for 2025 Breakthrough to Scale Program

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator, the leading edtech startup program, is excited to announce the opening of applications for its 2025 Breakthrough to Scale program. Breakthrough to Scale offers a unique opportunity to accelerate growth through tailored mentorship, milestone-based funding, and connections to a robust network of industry experts and investors.

LearnLaunch is looking to invest in early-stage, mission-driven, growth-oriented startups in K12, Higher Ed, Workforce Development, and Lifelong Learning that are ready to take the next step in scaling and driving impact. The program is ideal for companies with a working product, demonstrated revenue traction, and a commitment to evidence-based innovation. Participating startups will receive an initial $50k investment, and have an opportunity to secure up to $150k in additional funding.

With a strong track record of empowering edtech companies, LearnLaunch continues to advance early-stage startups ready to scale their impact in K12, higher education, and workforce sectors. The 86 companies backed by LearnLaunch since 2013 have collectively impacted over 50 million learners worldwide, and have raised more than $275 million in additional capital.

The application process includes a mandatory information webinar to gain insights into the program and guidance on submission requirements. Applications are open through February 21st, and the program will kick off at the end of May.

"The edtech market landscape continues to evolve, with investors prioritizing scalable, evidence-based solutions," said Tetyana Astashkina, General Partner at LearnLaunch. "Our milestone-based funding model and expert guidance help companies navigate this dynamic environment while refining their go-to-market strategies and developing an in-depth understanding of impact and AI requirements."

As artificial intelligence transforms education, startups leveraging AI for personalized learning, automation, and real-time data insights are well-positioned to thrive in the evolving edtech landscape. This year's program will continue to emphasize AI-driven solutions grounded in learning science including tools for measuring learning outcomes, and innovations in skills development and workforce readiness.

To learn more and apply, visit learnlaunch.com/our-program-2 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator