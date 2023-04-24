LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator Announces Next "Breakthrough to Scale" Program

BOSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is excited to announce the launch of our next accelerator program, Breakthrough to Scale , for emerging revenue-stage edtech and workforce companies. As long-time education industry investors, we recognize the challenges of entering and scaling in these markets. We work closely with our startups to grow revenue and achieve product/market fit. Each company is matched with a team of highly experienced Venture Partners who guide them through the process. Participants in our program receive initial funding and are eligible for additional investment upon completion of the program.

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is committed to having a deep impact on the education landscape. Since our inception in 2013, we have run 12 accelerator cohorts and backed 76 companies. 66% of our founders are women and/or BIPOC entrepreneurs. Our companies have impacted over 32 million learners and raised more than $250 million in additional capital.

The $7 trillion education industry is rapidly evolving, with edtech becoming an increasingly important component. Edtech is growing at a 16% CAGR and expected to exceed $400B by 2025. In spite of this strong growth, there is still a great need to create equitable educational opportunities, as over 10% of the world's population is illiterate, 130 million girls are out of school, and over a third of the world lacks internet access. The opportunity space for impactful, scalable education technology companies is expanding, and the need to create equitable access to socially relevant outcomes continues to grow.

We are committed to supporting positive transformation in education in key opportunity areas, including new learning environments & approaches, skills & competency-based learning, consumer & enterprise learning solutions, data analytics, and personalized learning. We are particularly excited about the impact of AI-powered technology, such as ChatGPT, on education as it creates both an opportunity to radically improve productivity while creating a new challenge of educating the workforce on skills that will be relevant in an AI-dominated world.

If you are an exciting revenue-stage edtech startup ready to join our accelerator, apply for our new cohort at www.learnlaunch.com . Applications are due May 12, 2023. If you are an entrepreneur or education professional interested in mentoring the next generation of breakthrough edtech companies or if you are an investor interested in this category, contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator