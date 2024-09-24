LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator brings its Demo Day back to EDTECH WEEK in NY for a Demo Week experience

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its Breakthrough to Scale program by five exceptional edtech companies. They now will be in the spotlight during EDTECH WEEK in New York City - the largest gathering of edtech investors and innovators on the East Coast, from October 8th to 10th.

After completing an intensive 12-week accelerator program focused on iterative, milestone-driven growth strategy, these visionary founders are now ready to showcase their exceptional solutions on a grand stage. The five companies will be appearing in the Navigating Career Pathways, Designing the Future of Work, and Innovation in K-12 Shark Tanks:

Highfive (Indianapolis, Indiana) reimagines school discipline systems to foster safe and connected communities. The company equips schools with data-driven tools that empower educators to cultivate safe, connected, and supportive learning environments.

Prentus (Miami, Florida) is a career success platform that enables transition from learning to earning leveraging the power of AI and community. Built to serve outcome-oriented schools and jobseekers, Prentus provides tools to save coaches time and reduce time to employment.

Reflection Sciences (Minneapolis, Minnesota) supports cognitive skills in early childhood, ensuring all kids are ready to succeed in school and in life. The product combines an objective measure of childhood cognitive function with classroom curriculum and supplemental interventions for ages 3 to 9 that improve brain development and later academic outcomes.

Hardskills (Singapore) is an immersive, cinematic, AI-powered platform for businesses to train essential professional skills like thinking critically, empathy, influencing, resilience, collaboration, and a growth mindset. Using unique training insights, Hardskills drives workforce engagement and alignment across multinational corporations resulting in higher productivity and reduced costs.

Thriving Students Collective (Oakland, California) empowers educators and mental health professionals with professional development solutions to effectively support neurodiverse students. With its robust library of video classes, practical tools, and a professional community, the company helps educators tackle complex learning challenges and reduce burnout and turnover.

This group exemplifies new methods and measurements approaches in education and workforce upskilling. "The education industry is seeking new ways to gauge success, and we are excited to see these teams working on meaningful impact metrics. Unsurprisingly, 'impact measurement' is a key theme at NY EdTech Week. It's important to discuss new assessments and nuanced human capabilities that will become increasingly important in the age of AI," said Jean Hammond, LearnLaunch Partner. Hammond will contribute to the "Measuring What Matters: How to Evaluate EdTech Product Impact" panel discussion.

The LearnLaunch team is featured on many expert panels during the two-day event. Venture Partner Jamie Farrell will offer insights from edtech founders on surviving tumultuous times and Auditi Chakravarty will delve into the commercialization of edtech R&D. Also, LearnLaunch Partner, Tetyana Atashkina, will participate at "Decoding the VC-Founder Match: What Investors Really Look For."

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is dedicated to supporting impact-driven entrepreneurs in achieving product-market fit and developing scalable go-to-market strategies. Focusing on companies with revenue potential and scalable impact, their unique approach nurtures long-term funding, partnerships, and growth.

Contact:

Tetyana Astashkina

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator