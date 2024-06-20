LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator Invests in Five Edtech Startups in Newly Launched Breakthrough to Scale Program

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator , a prominent edtech investor, has unveiled its 2024 Breakthrough to Scale program cohort of companies. These startups are working on innovative solutions that offer future-proof learning, earning, and collaboration opportunities through cutting-edge technology and human-centered design.

With investments in 86 edtech companies since 2013, LearnLaunch has achieved remarkable milestones. Its portfolio companies have raised over $275 million in funding and positively impacted the educational journeys of over 52 million learners worldwide. LearnLaunch continues to foster the growth of visionary pioneers driving accessibility, equity, and outcomes across diverse educational sectors.

The five participating startups in the program are:

Highfive ( Indianapolis, Indiana ): collects school community and classroom behavioral data, empowering district and school staff. Highfive's goal is to understand, repair, and reduce harmful classroom behaviors while providing actionable insights for teachers, students, parents, and administrators to create connected communities.

( ): collects school community and classroom behavioral data, empowering district and school staff. Highfive's goal is to understand, repair, and reduce harmful classroom behaviors while providing actionable insights for teachers, students, parents, and administrators to create connected communities. Reflection Sciences ( Minneapolis, Minnesota ): is the creator of the Minnesota Executive Function Scale (the MEFS), an easy-to-administer objective measure of executive function skills. In addition to EF Measurement, Reflection Sciences offers early childhood interventions that are especially effective at ages 3-8.

( ): is the creator of the Minnesota Executive Function Scale (the MEFS), an easy-to-administer objective measure of executive function skills. In addition to EF Measurement, Reflection Sciences offers early childhood interventions that are especially effective at ages 3-8. Thriving Students Collective ( Oakland, California ): is a professional development platform for educators, school psychologists, and families of children with mental health and learning challenges. The product is designed to offer practical tools to support neurodiverse learners and reduce burnout.

( ): is a professional development platform for educators, school psychologists, and families of children with mental health and learning challenges. The product is designed to offer practical tools to support neurodiverse learners and reduce burnout. Prentus ( Miami, Florida ): is a career success platform built to bridge the gap from learning to earning by leveraging AI and community. Prentus provides the tools and processes to increase candidate placement success, save time and resources for college career centers, and help employers find qualified candidates.

( ): is a career success platform built to bridge the gap from learning to earning by leveraging AI and community. Prentus provides the tools and processes to increase candidate placement success, save time and resources for college career centers, and help employers find qualified candidates. Hardskills ( Singapore ): is an immersive learning platform that is selected by global brands to train their employees on professional/soft skills at scale. The company's AI-powered programs develop critical thinking skills, enhance teamwork, and foster a growth mindset.

These selected startups will embark on a transformative 12-week journey through LearnLaunch Accelerator's Breakthrough to Scale program. The program is designed to help companies strengthen their product-market fit and develop impact measurement plans and scalable operational frameworks. The founders will receive support from mentors, venture partners, and Entrepreneurs in Residence. The program will culminate with a demo day.

General Partner Tetyana Atashkina: "Our program and wrap-around supports are designed and delivered by practitioners - people who have deep domain knowledge and profound understanding of the nature and challenges early-stage startups face. We are excited to have Dr. Kripa Sundar and Steve Stalzer join our team as Entrepreneurs in Residence. Kripa will lead our work on impact measurement training. Steve will work with companies on AI tooling, opportunities, and the design of strategies to accelerate growth using data analytics and AI. We are also thrilled to add two new Venture Partners - Jamie Farrell and Andrew Morrison . Both Jamie and Andrew are serial entrepreneurs, operators, and investors in the edtech space. Their diverse backgrounds and wealth of experience will strengthen our ability to identify and support groundbreaking edtech startups that have the potential to revolutionize the way we learn."

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is the leading edtech startup program. Using our unique mix of milestone-based funding and one-on-one venture partner and mentor support, we work with impact-driven entrepreneurs to establish product-market fit and develop go-to-market strategies to achieve scale. We look for companies with revenue and scalable impact potential. Our relationship-driven approach supports funding, partnerships, and growth for the long term. For more information, visit https://learnlaunch.com/accelerator .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator