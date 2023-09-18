Learnology World Launches Major Store-wide Discounts on Certification Exam Vouchers

Online learning and certification platform Learnology World is offering a 60% discount on all certification exam vouchers available on the platform.

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The platform specializes in IT certifications and provides discounted exam vouchers and study materials for popular programming certifications such as CompTIA, LPIC, Python, CWNP, and Fortinet.

Learnology World is responding to the increasing demand for certification exam vouchers in the IT industry. This store-wide discount aligns with Learnology World's mission to make highly sought-after certifications affordable and accessible to IT professionals, regardless of their skill levels.

Learning Materials Included

In addition to the discounted exam vouchers, Learnology World also provides complementary access to exam dumps with each voucher purchase. These additional materials can help candidates improve their chances of success.

A representative from Learnology World states, "We recognize the importance of supporting IT professionals in their upskilling and reskilling journey. By offering significantly discounted exam vouchers, we aim to encourage more IT teams to meet the rapidly evolving demands of technology and drive the industry forward."

Broad Selection of Available Certifications

Learnology World offers a wide range of vouchers and study materials tailored to professionals' preferred certification paths. The platform's list of discounted exam vouchers includes alternative payment methods for Pearson VUE proctored exams.

The discounted vouchers also apply to certifications endorsed by leading IT institutes such as the Linux Professional Institute (LPI)Certified Wireless Network Professional (CWNP)Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) and so much more. Learnology's representative adds, "We hope that this cost-effective opportunity will enable ambitious IT professionals to gain knowledge, obtain certifications, and pursue successful careers."

About Learnology World

Learnology World is an online platform that provides IT professionals with the necessary expertise to succeed in the digital age. With years of experience, the platform offers a variety of certification materials, including exam vouchers for DevOps, Autodesk, and Linux users.

For media inquiries or to learn more about Learnology World's latest discounted materials and certifications for advancing your IT career, visit learnologyworld.com.

