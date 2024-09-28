Learnologyworld Unveils New Domain and Partnerships for Enhanced IT Training

Discover Learnologyworld's new domain, learnologyworld.net, and exciting partnerships with Phoenix Computer Academy and WiFi Training Voucher. Expand your IT skills today!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learnologyworld, the premier resource for online IT training and certification, is proud to announce two exciting new developments. This includes a brand new website domain, learnologyworld.net, and partnerships with key players in the IT training space.

Learnologyworld's new website is available now at learnologyworld.net . The old domain, learnologyworld.com, will remain live until October 18, 2024, but visitors are encouraged to update their bookmarks to the new official home of Learnologyworld. The new domain's launch represents Learnologyworld's ongoing growth and innovation and its dedication to providing enhanced online experiences.

Manuel End, Co-Founder and CEO of Learnologyworld, said of the new domain, "This transition marks a significant milestone in Learnologyworld's development, and I couldn't be more excited."

Learnologyworld has also teamed up with Phoenix Computer Academy ( phxcomputeracademyshop.com ) and WiFi Training Voucher ( wifitrainingvouchers.com ), two established names in online IT training and certification. This strategic expansion of Learnologyworld's certification offerings will enhance the educational journey for both IT newcomers and experienced pros looking to add new skills.

"These exciting collaborations allow us to offer an expanded product selection, adding industry-recognized training and certification programs that our customers have long asked for," End said. Phoenix Computer Academy offers a broad range of IT certifications, and WiFi Training Voucher specializes in real-world network training.

Learnologyworld is a leading provider of online IT training and certification programs. The company's international presence provides learners with a global perspective on the latest trends in information technology.

IT professionals who want to add new certifications to their resumes and beginners in the field can find out more about Learnologyworld's training programs online at https://learnologyworld.net .

About Learnologyworld

Learnology World is an online platform that provides IT professionals with the necessary expertise to succeed in the digital age. With years of experience, the platform offers a variety of certification materials, including exam vouchers for DevOps, Autodesk, and Linux users.

For media inquiries or to learn more about Learnology World's latest discounted materials and certifications for advancing your IT career, visit learnologyworld.com.

Press Contact

Bella Rose

7402177670

https://www.learnologyworld.net/

SOURCE Learnologyworld