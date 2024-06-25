Learnosity Unveils Groundbreaking AI Initiative in Education Technology

Learnosity's new AI Labs project to create over 20 new jobs within the AI education technology space

Learnosity committed to creating a new generation of AI experts while democratizing access to emerging technologies.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading edtech company Learnosity has today announced the launch of their new AI Labs initiative aimed at driving world-leading innovation in the education technology space.

This ambitious project will see Learnosity, who provide industry-leading assessment technology across a range of high-stakes industries, create over 20 new, high-value, R&D job roles for the next generation of data scientists, product managers, prompt engineers and full stack software engineers focused on operationalizing the promise of AI to benefit all.

Learnosity co-founder and CEO Gavin Cooney emphasized the organization's commitment to developing young AI talent. "We want to nurture the next generation of AI experts who can lead the charge in revolutionizing edtech. Through this project, we're creating jobs for the next generation of talent and helping to shape the future of AI innovation within the assessment space"

Central to the AI Lab mission is furthering access to emerging technologies.

Gavin continues "We see this as an opportunity to lead by example - to show how AI can create opportunities when guided by an ethical compass. Too often, the benefits of new technology advancements are only truly available to the largest companies and never make it into the hands of educators and students who need them most. We plan to change that."

Thomas Byrne, Minister for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht and TD for Meath East, warmly welcomed the announcement saying, "I warmly welcome this investment of 20 new positions in the cutting edge digital assessment solutions and EdTech sector. It is a wonderful vote of confidence in Ireland's tech sector and the attractive environment that the Government has created. I wish Learnosity every success and congratulate them on their many achievements across the globe, to date."

Learnosity, which serves over 40 million users globally, was recently ranked 16th on TIME Magazine's inaugural list of the World's Top EdTech Companies. Ranking 1st for Irish EdTech business and 3rd across European organizations on the list which recognizes the top 250 leading forces in the EdTech industry.

Applications for the new job roles are now open and prospects are invited to submit their applications via the Learnosity website, here .

To find out more about Learnosity visit learnosity.com

About Learnosity

Learnosity is the global leader in assessment solutions. Serving over 750 customers and more than 40 million learners, its mission is to advance education and learning worldwide with best-in-class technology.

Learnosity's assessment APIs make it easy for modern learning platforms to quickly launch fully featured products, scale on demand, and always meet fast-evolving market needs.

SOURCE Learnosity