LearnPlatform Launches IMPACT-Ready™ Certification to Recognize K-12 EdTech Providers Committed To ESSA Compliance, Evidence & Student Data Privacy

The badge will inform districts, states and others of education solutions that have an evidence base compliant with federal standards and are committed to research-driven improvement.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnPlatform, renowned for its innovative edtech effectiveness system that is trusted by districts, state agencies and their partners, today announces IMPACT-Ready ™ certification for the 2022-23 school year. As part of LearnPlatform's Evidence-as-a-Service program, any solution provider serving U.S. K-12 schools can earn certification.

With districts accessing over 1,400 different technology solutions every month, it's never been more important for providers to show evidence aligned with the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), define measurable outcomes, and share their commitment to safe and transparent student data privacy practices that benefit teachers and students.

The IMPACT-Ready certification equips participating K-12 providers with an ESSA Level IV report showing that a solution "demonstrates a rationale," and includes a shareable logic model that defines a solution's intended impact and goals, and a badge that can be shared in grant applications and used to support district conversations and implementations. The badge will aid districts in differentiating solutions with a commitment to impact research and compliance with ESSA. Districts can use the logic model as a guide for their implementation and evaluation of a solution's impact in their context. Certified solutions will be identifiable and searchable in LearnPlatform, which is used by educators serving over 7 million students.

"This certification and badge gives us confidence that a third party has validated that a solution provider is committed to building and showing evidence with us," said Marlo Gaddis, CTO of Wake County Public Schools and 2022 N.C. CTO of the Year. "It will make it easier for us to know that we can work together and be focused on what's best for students."

By displaying the badge within LearnPlatform's library of over 10,000 digital tools, district partners representing more than 8,000 schools gain immediate insight into which solution providers are actively engaged in research, meet the "evidence-based intervention" requirements of ESSA and stimulus funds, committed to protecting student data privacy, and willing to safely and efficiently share data with their district partners.

The IMPACT-Ready certification is the foundational element of LearnPlatform's Evidence-as-a-Service offering for solution providers. Evidence-as-a-Service brings practical, cost-effective third party research to solution providers of every type, size and stage.

"The LearnPlatform team is focused on helping solution providers and education organizations build a shared fact base of the impact of their work together for students and teachers," said Karl Rectanus, CEO and Co-founder of LearnPlatform. "Learning is a human-led endeavor, but modern teaching and learning uses the best technology to drive meaningful outcomes. LearnPlatform's innovations, including IMPACT-Ready and Evidence-as-a-Service initiatives, modernize learning to be safe, compliant, effective and focused on research-driven improvement."

"We want to work in partnership with our solution providers to ensure our students and teachers are getting what they need and having this data upfront will help us make stronger choices. It could not be more timely," said Jessica Peters, Director of Personalized Learning at KIPP DC.

The first cohort of 2022 IMPACT-Ready certified solutions will be announced before the 2022-23 school year. For more information on the IMPACT-Ready program and Evidence-as-a-Service, please visit: learnplatform.com/solutions/evidence-services .

