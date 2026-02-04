LearnWell Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Alternatives

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnWell, a leading provider of academic and mental health services for students and their families throughout the continuum of care, today announced that it has received an investment to support its continued growth from the Sustainable Investing business at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Through this new partnership, LearnWell will further its mission to improve the lives of those facing behavioral challenges by providing equitable access to services. With LearnWell serving as a bridge between hospitals, schools, and families, students who are absent from the classroom, often chronically, receive the support necessary to stay on academic track, improve their mental health, and effectively transition back to school.

"The demand for comprehensive student mental and behavioral health services has never been more urgent, and LearnWell has established itself as a vital partner to hospitals and school districts, delivering high-quality, accessible care that significantly impacts student well-being and academic success," said Richard Waitumbi, Managing Director in Sustainable Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "We are excited to partner with the LearnWell team to accelerate growth and expand reach, ensuring more students receive the critical support they need to thrive."

Founded in 1995, LearnWell's dedication to positive student outcomes has established it as a trusted partner for healthcare facilities and school districts nationwide. With more than 250 educators on its team serving more than 7,700 school districts across the country, LearnWell teaches over 51,000 students each year through the delivery of more than 629,000 annual hours of instruction.

The Company's suite of integrated offerings includes academic continuity services for children and adolescents absent from school due to mental and behavioral health challenges, supportive mental health and therapeutic services, outpatient psychotherapy, and specialized behavioral interventions, delivered both in-person and virtually. While LearnWell works across a diverse range of settings, including in medical hospitals, with focused programs addressing specific diagnoses, and with children who are homebound for a period of time, it offers expertise in providing customized solutions within these different environments to ensure students and their families are appropriately supported.

"Joining forces with Goldman Sachs Alternatives marks a pivotal moment for LearnWell," said Kathleen Egger, Ed.D, CEO of LearnWell. "With the team's deep expertise in scaling social impact companies, coupled with the Firm's extensive resources to fuel growth, LearnWell can enhance our service offerings and expand our footprint to serve even more students and communities across the nation. We remain steadfast in our mission to empower students to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally, and this partnership will significantly amplify our impact."

"We are pleased to partner with LearnWell as it continues its mission to transform the lives of students facing challenges," said Greg Shell, Partner and Head of Inclusive Growth at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "This acquisition aligns with our strategy of investing in businesses that combine strong fundamentals with positive social impact. LearnWell's evidence-based approach and commitment to student success make it an ideal addition to our education portfolio."

Harris Williams served as the exclusive financial advisor to LearnWell, and Whiteman Osterman & Hannah LLP as legal counsel. Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Goldman Sachs. LearnWell was previously backed by 424 Capital.

LearnWell is a premier provider of in-school and virtual mental health, behavioral health, and academic support services for K-12 students. Dedicated to fostering student well-being and academic success, LearnWell partners with school districts to deliver comprehensive, evidence-based interventions. Its integrated approach ensures students receive the critical support they need to navigate challenges and achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit LearnWell's website.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $625 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds and sustainability. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has more than $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2025.

