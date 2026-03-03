LearnWorlds reveals 87% of customer teams use AI despite 42% having no strategic owner

First industry benchmark report exposes critical gap between adoption and governance in customer training programs.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - LearnWorlds, an AI-first learning management system, today released findings from the first comprehensive study on artificial intelligence adoption in customer education, revealing that while 87% of organizations have deployed AI tools in training programs, 42.5% report no clear ownership of AI strategy.

The "2026 State of AI in Customer Education" report, based on survey data from 274 customer education professionals and 12 executive interviews across SaaS, healthcare, and enterprise companies, identifies a maturity divide: approximately 60% of teams remain in experimental or planning stages, while 37% have embedded AI into core workflows.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: AI INVESTMENT & ROI EXPECTATIONS

Median AI budget: $1,000 per year (average $9,000 skewed by enterprise outliers)

$1,000 per year (average $9,000 skewed by enterprise outliers) Budget trajectory: 48.1% plan to increase AI spending in 2026

48.1% plan to increase AI spending in 2026 Expected ROI timeline: 58.4% anticipate positive return within 12 months; 35% expect payback in under 6 months

58.4% anticipate positive return within 12 months; 35% expect payback in under 6 months Content production impact: 52.2% report AI assists creation of up to 25% of new educational content

52.2% report AI assists creation of up to 25% of new educational content Tool dominance: ChatGPT leads at 82% adoption, followed by Gemini (24%), Claude (19%)

"We tend to overestimate what AI can do in a month and underestimate what it can do in a year," said Eric Mistry, AI & Automation Transformation Lead at Zapier and writer of CED Bi-Weekly. "Once people build the muscle, the payoff is exponential. If every employee in a 500-person company saves just ten minutes a day with AI, that's a massive gain."

"A less widely known B2B company can outperform a global enterprise in AI-powered learning not because of budget, but because of structure," said Panos Siozos, PhD, Co-founder and CEO at LearnWorlds. "The teams pulling ahead treat AI as infrastructure with clear ownership, documented workflows, and quality guardrails. The teams falling behind are still treating it as a novelty."

KEY OPERATIONAL GAPS IDENTIFIED

Quality concerns dominate risk profile

45.6% rate AI-generated content quality as "3 out of 5" (average)

45% cite content quality and accuracy as top concern

30% worry about loss of human touch and authenticity

32.5% flag data privacy and compliance risks

Skills development lags behind tool adoption

51.5% have no formal plan to improve AI literacy by 2026

44.2% identify skill gaps as primary adoption blocker

44.5% cite tool integration challenges

46.7% point to limited budgets as main constraint

"Reporting is a nightmare," said Alisa Dubik, Customer Education Manager at Gorgias. "I've been without my main dashboard for over a month because of switching LMS vendors. You have to wait for the data, understand the schema, transform it, combine it. And in the meantime, you're flying blind. That's the price of working with so many tools."

Strategic use cases vs. busywork

Text generation (62.4%) and course outlines (52.2%) lead current use cases

Video creation (30.3%) and automatic transcription (24.1%) follow

Adaptive learning and personalized AI agents remain emerging (sub-15% adoption)

"We had over 50 product training videos and 15-30 product releases per year," said Danielle Evans, Director of Customer Education at Sendoso. "Updating them manually would basically be a full-time job. We are now using an AI tool which actually tags to the code behind the product. When something changes, we just rerender it and the video updates everywhere. That's a huge time and cost saver."

"The risk we're seeing relates to business leaders who over-index on using AI to create learning experiences without understanding that AI doesn't fix bad systems—it amplifies them," said Dave Derington, Sr. Manager of Learning Solutions & Programs at Atlassian (at time of interview), interviewed for the report. "Quality still lives and dies with human taste. Creation time goes down with AI, but review time goes up."

EMERGING TRENDS: TRIGGER-BASED LEARNING & IN-PRODUCT AI

The report identifies a shift from traditional LMS-centric delivery toward contextual, "just-in-time" learning triggered by user behavior inside products. 66% of respondents expressed interest in AI-powered analytics that shorten the time between product usage patterns and educational response.

"The future isn't long certification paths," said Antony Leeming, Head of Customer Education at BeyondNow. "With AI and point-of-need learning, what learners really need is a 20-second contextual video or a well-timed tooltip, not a three-hour course."

METHODOLOGY & PARTICIPANT DEMOGRAPHICS

The study was conducted September–October 2025 with 274 global respondents:

Geography: 41.7% North America, 36.1% EMEA, 15.3% APAC, 6.9% LATAM

41.7% North America, 36.1% EMEA, 15.3% APAC, 6.9% LATAM Company size: 66% under 100 employees; 48% generate over $1M annual revenue

66% under 100 employees; 48% generate over $1M annual revenue Experience: 32.8% have 10+ years in customer education

32.8% have 10+ years in customer education Industries: SaaS/Tech (39.4%), Business Services (16.8%), Healthcare (7.7%), Education (5.8%)

SaaS/Tech (39.4%), Business Services (16.8%), Healthcare (7.7%), Education (5.8%) Roles: CEOs/Founders (32.1%), dedicated CE teams (20.4%), L&D professionals (15.7%)

Interviews included executives from Zapier, Atlassian, Personio, Gorgias, Sendoso, and Crossbeam.

FOUR IMPERATIVES FOR CUSTOMER EDUCATION LEADERS

Based on the findings, LearnWorlds recommends:

Assign clear ownership: Designate a single owner for AI strategy in customer education to move from experimentation to operational integration Build AI literacy: Implement structured upskilling (prompt libraries, weekly drills, champion reviews) rather than relying on grassroots adoption Establish quality guardrails: Define non-negotiables for tone, accuracy, and data privacy before scaling AI-assisted content Start with high-impact pilots: Choose one measurable workflow (course outlines, video updates, insight generation) and operationalize it before expanding

