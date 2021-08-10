LearnYour Benefits Expands Their Suite of Video-Focused Features to Enable Frequent, Higher Levels of Employee Benefits Engagement

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnYour Benefits introduces more features that give employers and partners the ability to instantly change employee experiences, videos, and resources year-round, to boost employee engagement during open-enrollment and for specific benefits.

LearnYour Benefits provides videos about employee benefit plans in a private 'YouTube-Like' streaming site. Each site is set up with employer-specific video playlists based on the benefits they offer and how they wish to promote them. Now, with our new features, benefits teams and administrators can offer a virtual benefits fair experience during enrollment and another one, any other time of the year. Moreover, they can now customize buttons and calls-to-action, to reinforce behaviors and drive specific outcomes.

"The average employee spends 18-minutes or less reviewing and enrolling in their benefit plans, so it's time to boost engagement during enrollment and the rest of the year," stated Korey Erb, President and Co-Founder of LearnYour Benefits. "In 2021 it's extremely important to deliver short videos in a way employees and spouses will actually see and use. Our revolutionary approach allows employers to instantly customize their benefits communications experience based on the time of year and benefit, which results in more engagement by the employee and better value and ROI to the employer."

"Communicating with employees has always been a challenge, but with the changing work environment, it is more important than ever. Employers are now looking to connect with their employees and their families in an efficient, cost-effective, inviting, and informative manner. LearnYour Benefits is checking those boxes while fast becoming a market leader in the employee communications environment," said Mick Hannifin, VP Gallagher Health & Welfare Consulting.

We're Your Knowledge Support Tool! LearnYour Benefits offers the first employee benefits engagement and education video platform for open enrollment, on-boarding and year-round promotions. Our suite of video-focused features enable frequent, higher levels of engagement to encourage year-round employee learning and action.

LearnYour Benefits assists all sized employers by providing high-quality, online videos and streaming solutions for communicating and promoting employee benefits, any time of the year. In the platform, employers can load their current benefits resources and links, saving them time and money. The platform provides short, engaging videos which educate employees and spouses on the topics such as: Employee benefits terms, traditional medical plans (PPOs/HMOs), High Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs), Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), 401(k), FMLA, Dental, Vision, Life AD&D, Wellness, Retirement Savings, Diversity/Equity and more.

