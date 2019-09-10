LearnYour Benefits Launches Version 2.0 of Its Video-First Employee Benefits Engagement Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnYour Benefits introduces version 2.0 of its video-first employee benefits engagement and education platform, the LearnYour Benefits Platform. The LearnYour Benefits Platform offers videos about employee benefit plans in private, 'YouTube-Like' streaming sites for employers. Each employer site can be set up with plan design video playlists based on the specific benefits they offer.

"The average employee only spends 30-minutes or less reviewing and enrolling in their benefit plans, per year," stated Korey Erb, CEO and Co-Founder of LearnYour Benefits. "It's 2019, and it's extremely important to visually articulate these benefit concepts with short videos and deliver them in a way employees and spouses will actually see and use. LearnYour Benefits is a solution that saves employers and employees time, and increases engagement."

The LearnYour Benefits Platform and its content is web and mobile accessible. In addition, employers may choose to populate their site with their employee benefits documents, links, resources, their own videos, and utilize LearnYour Benefits stock videos, custom, or semi-custom videos. Stock videos in the platform educate employees on topics such as traditional medical plans, HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, 401(k), FMLA, Dental, Vision, Life AD&D, and more.

LearnYour Benefits was developed to assist all sized employers by providing high-quality, online videos and streaming solutions for communicating employee benefits, wellness, and more. "Version 2.0 is significantly adding to the features and flexibility of our Platform. Each employers' benefits and challenges are unique, so customization of content and websites is important," stated Brian Gezella, COO and Co-Founder of LearnYour Benefits.

"We were able to create individual benefits engagement sites for each of our 70 member employers, [filled] with their own unique video playlist and access to specific benefit documents and links," said Laurie Milligan, COO of the Virginia Bankers Association Benefits Corporation. "The videos will really help our employees with their benefits understanding in short order, especially since it's also mobile!" said Kim Whittington of Bank Fund Staff Federal Credit Union.

LearnYour Benefits is a fast-growing benefits communications and technology company. LearnYour Benefits specializes in helping organizations visually-articulate their benefits and wellness programs with brief videos and mobile streaming technology. They combine deep-expertise in video production with the LearnYour Benefits Platform to create solutions for employers, consultants, pooled benefits organizations, and CDHC partners. They're regularly recognized for their high level of service, expertise in communications, and ultra-affordable pricing.

