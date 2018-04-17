LearnYour Benefits: Real, Affordable Benefits Education is Here

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnYour WorkLife introduces the launch of LearnYourBenefits.com. The site showcases its online video-based content platform designed to engage and educate employees about their benefits.

http://www.learnyourbenefits.com

LearnYour Benefits offers a branded platform which organizes a large amount of content in a user-friendly way and visually articulates complex benefits topics allowing for increased clarity. The content is web and mobile accessible. Employers may choose to populate the portal with their benefits documents, links and other resources, upload stock benefits videos, custom or semi-custom videos, as well as their own videos. Each employers benefits offering is different, so customization of content is important. The result is a tool that saves employers and employees time as well as increases engagement.

LearnYour Benefits was developed to assist all sized employers by providing high-quality, online solutions when communicating employee benefits. In the platform, videos educate employees on the topics of: traditional medical plans, HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, 401(k), FMLA, Dental, Vision, Life AD&D, Wellness and more.

"The LearnYour Benefits platform and videos will help us better engage and reach our employees," said Kim Whittington, Bank Fund Staff Federal Credit Union. "The videos will really help our employees with their benefits understanding in short order, especially since it's also mobile!"

LearnYour WorkLife offers employee engagement media solutions that are affordable, easy to use, and innovative. Our LearnYour Benefits web and mobile platform is designed to quickly and easily engage and educate your employees and their families, saving human resources time, reducing complexity, and increasing clarity. More information about LearnYour Benefits can be obtained by visiting the company's new website at http://www.learnyourbenefits.com.

Contact: Korey Erb or Brian Gezella

Phone: (800) 718-1803

Email: info@learnyourbenefits.com

Related Images

learnyour-benefits.png

LearnYour Benefits

Stacked Logo

learnyour-benefits.png

LearnYour Benefits

Logo

Related Links

Overview Video

Features and Pricing

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIWLLW0KGKE

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learnyour-benefits-real-affordable-benefits-education-is-here-300631710.html

SOURCE LearnYour Benefits

Related Links

http://www.learnyourbenefits.com

