Lease Accounting Software Company Invests in Client Success

LeaseCrunch introduces an account management team ahead of lease standard compliance deadlines

MILWAUKEE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseCrunch, a Wisconsin-based lease accounting software company, would like to announce the introduction of the Account Management Team and the hiring of a Director of Account Management.

This new department will maximize LeaseCrunch's CPA firm client's investment in lease accounting software and ultimately meet the firm's needs throughout the software adoption process and beyond. "One of the biggest challenges with any software rollout is change management and adoption," says Mike Cooke, Vice President of Business Development.

"The Account Management team's sole focus is helping our firms navigate the adoption with their clients by using tools and resources that no one else is using." The addition of this department will serve as an investment to its clients.

Director of Account Management, Jenny Hein, will oversee the new team, after spending over 20 years at Motus (previously Runzheimer) in various Account Management functions, aiding in the implementation of some of the world's largest organizations' technical software solutions.

"Our Account Management team and Director are the most impactful roles for the success of our clients", Cooke explains, as CPA firms move to adopt the software solution in response to the new lease accounting standards, ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96, and IFRS 16.

The comprehensive, cloud-based accounting software is simple and automates required deliverables, addressing the biggest challenges of these standards; effective for government entities in fiscal years starting after June 15, 2021 for physical-asset leases and fiscal years starting after June 15, 2022 for SBITA leases. Standards are effective for non-public organizations in fiscal years starting after December 15, 2021.

LeaseCrunch has already signed 175 certified public accounting (CPA) firms to have full access to its services, and assist in lease transitions, 91 of which are within the top 400, 21 of those being within the top 100 CPA firms in the United States.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers simple, automated lease accounting software which expedites lease transition, accounting, and maintenance processes in compliance with lease accounting standards, ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96, and IFRS 16. Learn more at www.leasecrunch.com .

