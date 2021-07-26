Lease Management Market Worth $6.35 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lease management market size is expected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increase in demand for the SaaS model for better lease management is expected to drive the market. The SaaS model offers users features, such as integration with other advanced solutions including payment gateways, cloud-based solutions, and empowering businesses through more seamless and easier processes.

Key Insights & Findings:

By platform, the software segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing complexities in lease obligations, which drive the demand for sophisticated leasing management systems for reporting. The services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is also likely to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising popularity of the remote work culture and the need for centralized access to critical leasing information

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the factors such as the existence of a large number of market players and telecom giants, such as Verizon, US Cellular, AT&T, and T-Mobile US, in the region

Read 80 page market research report, "Lease Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Application, By Organization Size, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Lease management, also known as lease administration, involves the execution and organization of the everyday tasks of an organization's lease portfolio. Lease management encompasses tasks and processes, such as document management, reporting, coordinating among stakeholders, and numerous other administrative tasks.

The leasing industry has witnessed significant changes in the past few years owing to technological disruptions in the real estate industry. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market in numerous ways, leading to a notable shift from the on-premise deployment approach to the increasing reliance on cloud-based solutions. Workplace mobility is a crucial factor behind the increased demand for lease management solutions and services during this pandemic.

The rising number of smart building projects is also driving the demand for lease management solutions as property managers seek advanced solutions to manage leases proficiently. Furthermore, the increased need for real-time data analysis by leveraging evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), and the cloud, is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for market players.

Lease management platform providers are investing in research & development activities for introducing innovations in the real estate and leasing industry. Additionally, the need to keep up with the constantly changing lease obligations is driving innovations in lease management solutions and processes.

Grand View Research has segmented the global lease management market on the basis of platform, deployment, application, organization size, and region:

Lease Management Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Software



Services

Lease Management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

On-premise



Cloud

Lease Management Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Commercial



Residential



Industrial

Lease Management Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Large Organizations



Small & Medium Organizations

Lease Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Rest of MEA

List of Key Players of Lease Management Market

Accruent

CoStar Realty Information, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

LeaseAccelerator, Inc.

MRI Software LLC

Nakisa Inc.

Odessa

Oracle

SAP

RealPage, Inc.

Yardi Systems Inc.

