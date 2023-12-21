LeaseAccelerator and Ernst & Young LLP announce 2023 Global Lease Accounting Survey results

News provided by

LeaseAccelerator

21 Dec, 2023, 16:30 ET

RESTON, Va., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the leader in enterprise lease lifecycle management software, announced today the results of the 2023 Global Lease Accounting Survey conducted in collaboration with Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). The key finding of the survey is the post-compliance push for return on investment (ROI). Now that most organizations have achieved compliance with lease accounting standards, they are looking for ways to improve their ROI — by implementing strategic initiatives, such as platform consolidation across real estate lease administration and lease accounting applications; leveraging analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) for improved decision-making; and utilizing leased asset data and analytics to achieve net-zero emissions goals.

The 2023 survey shows that many organizations are still held back in their goals for lease lifecycle automation by heavy reliance on spreadsheets and data silos across different stakeholders. Respondents reported ongoing challenges, including the accuracy of lease accounting, automation of the monthly close, timely lease capture and incompleteness of lease data. However, these challenges also present an opportunity for organizations to focus on ways to improve processes. Additional key findings from the survey include the following:

  • 36% of respondents cited accuracy as their top lease accounting audit challenge, up from fourth in the 2022 survey.
  • 43% of respondents said that they return less than 70% of their leased assets on time.
  • Although 28% of respondents have more than 250 leases, most aren't centralizing decision-making and automating processes.
  • 29% of respondents said their lease accounting is not integrated with ERP systems, creating potential missed opportunities for business optimization.

"We continue to see clients increasing their focus on taking out costs and getting more value from their lease accounting and administration software by automating manual processes. This report provides critical insights into best practices for improving ROI," said Michael Keeler, LeaseAccelerator's CEO.

Survey findings were presented during the October 19, 2023 webinar, ROI After Lease Accounting Compliance. To watch the replay, click here. To download the report, click here.

About LeaseAccelerator

LeaseAccelerator provides enterprise lease lifecycle automation software that ensures compliance, improves operational efficiency, accelerates emissions reductions and frees up cash. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 900,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $250 billion across 2 million assets in 142 countries.

SOURCE LeaseAccelerator

Also from this source

LeaseAccelerator Announces Enterprise Emissions Analysis and Reduction Software

LeaseAccelerator, the leader in Enterprise Lease Lifecycle Management software, announced today the industry's first enterprise emissions analysis...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.