LeaseAccelerator and Ernst & Young LLP (EY) Announce 2021 Global Lease Accounting Survey results

RESTON, Va., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the leader in Lease Lifecycle Automation software, announced today the results of the 2021 Global Lease Accounting Survey conducted with EY. While lease accounting standards for public companies have been around since 2019, the results show that there is still a significant opportunity to drive ROI from the investments that were made in adopting the standards. Public and private organizations who drive toward integration and the automation of their core lease accounting processes can see dramatic improvements in efficiency.

The survey exposed several challenges:

Over half of respondents (51%) said they have more than 250 leases but still don't have lease accounting integrated with their ERP systems, requiring manual work.

35% are still using spreadsheets to manage lease accounting.

More than half (58%) said they don't have a centralized Lease vs. Buy process.

42% said that they terminate less than 70% of their leases on time and overpay.

These gaps drive audit risk and accounting costs, suppressing the ROI expected from leasing and compliance investments. The report includes guidelines for organizations at all stages of adoption of ASC 842, IFRS 16 and GASB 87, with recommendations to make lease accounting more efficient. The survey can help organizations benchmark the maturity of their leasing process, evaluate outsourcing or managed services for lease accounting processes, and identify ways to use lease lifecycle automation as a catalyst to optimize their processes.

"In this survey, lease accountants identified key unresolved accounting challenges and explained practical ways to improve their lease management this year," said Michael Keeler, CEO at LeaseAccelerator. "It's clear that organizations in all phases of adoption can be more efficient and integrated to reduce their overall risk and cost and drive a higher ROI."

To get the full report, visit: https://explore.leaseaccelerator.com/global-lease-accounting-survey/.

About LeaseAccelerator:

LeaseAccelerator provides Lease Lifecycle Automation software that ensures long-term compliance, improves operational efficiency, and frees up cash flow. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage 700,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion. LeaseAccelerator offers a platform for growth with asset-level accounting, reporting and governance; in-app help; and an integrated, competitive leasing marketplace fueled by a global network of more than 500 lessors. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

