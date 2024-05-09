LeaseAccelerator and Uniqus Launch Strategic Alliance for Lease Lifecycle Management

RESTON, Va. and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the leader in Enterprise Lease Lifecycle Management, announced a strategic alliance with Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global consulting firm that offers ESG and accounting and reporting consulting with offices in the US, India, and the Middle East. This new alliance delivers implementation, support, and managed services based on LeaseAccelerator's industry-leading enterprise lease lifecycle management platform, LeaseAccelerator Lifecycle Edition.

This strategic alliance enables Uniqus to combine lease accounting and reporting expertise with a market-leading technology platform, delivering end-to-end lease lifecycle management. LeaseAccelerator and Uniqus can automate lease management processes by delivering cost-effective, skilled resources for improved risk management, efficiency, and scalability.

"Organizations are looking to enhance productivity across lease management for real estate, equipment, and embedded leases. They are consolidating systems and seeking alternatives to typical resource model," said Sandip Khetan, Co-Founder, Global Head of Accounting and Reporting Consulting at Uniqus. "Our partnership with LeaseAccelerator delivers a world-class lease accounting and administration solution along with expert consulting services to help organizations improve their processes and maximize ROI."

"While many organizations are proficient with lease accounting, many aren't looking at it in context of the full lease lifecycle. LeaseAccelerator has teamed up with Uniqus to combine our end-to-end, asset-level software with deep experience in lease lifecycle automation and services, resulting in better management of the entire lease portfolio," said Michael Keeler, CEO at LeaseAccelerator.

About Uniqus Consultech:

Uniqus Consultech is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in ESG and Accounting & Reporting Consulting. The Company is co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments, and other angel investors. Anu Chaudhary, a global ESG specialist with over 20 years of experience, serves as the Global Head of ESG.

With operations in the US, India, and the Middle East, Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services that drive measurable results and create long-term value for its clients.

About LeaseAccelerator

LeaseAccelerator provides enterprise lease lifecycle automation software that ensures compliance, improves operational efficiency, accelerates emissions reductions, and frees up cash. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 900,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $250 billion across 2 million assets in 142 countries.

SOURCE LeaseAccelerator Services, LLC