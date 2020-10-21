LeaseAccelerator Announces Eight Week Implementation Guarantee

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the leader in the Lease Lifecycle Automation (LLA) software market, announced today its latest commitment to the industry with the introduction of the LeaseAccelerator Guarantee. The LeaseAccelerator Guarantee ensures customers can achieve rapid lease accounting compliance through automation by guaranteeing that customers can see success in just eight weeks or the professional services are free.

The LeaseAccelerator Guarantee has two components. The first is LeaseAccelerator's FastTrack implementation methodology – with FastTrack, customers can accelerate their time to achieve accounting compliance by using a proven, standardized, ready-to-use system configuration. Customers can upload their company master data and their lease portfolio using LeaseAccelerator's standard import templates and start using accounting and compliance reports in 8 weeks. Secondly, to ensure customers have the right skills for long-term success, the company also guarantees that any accounting expert can be trained in the LeaseAccelerator Lease Lifecycle Automation platform in 2 weeks.

"With over a decade of experience implementing Lease Lifecycle Automation solutions for over 250 customers in the Fortune 500, we have defined the formula that ensures rapid customer success – and that is what our customers get with FastTrack," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "And now, faced with a challenging year that has many organizations facing economic uncertainty, the LeaseAccelerator Guarantee removes risk around lease accounting compliance and automation," noted Keeler.

For more information about the LeaseAccelerator Guarantee and the FastTrack program, please visit: https://explore.leaseaccelerator.com/leaseaccelerator-guarantee/.

About LeaseAccelerator:

LeaseAccelerator provides global Lease Lifecycle Automation (LLA) software to improve free cash flow and simplify compliance. Thousands of users rely on our Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 700,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion across 5 million assets in 172 countries. The LeaseAccelerator automation platform includes asset-level accounting, reporting and governance; stakeholder performance management; and an integrated competitive leasing marketplace fueled by a unique global lessor network of more than 500 bidders. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

SOURCE LeaseAccelerator, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.leaseaccelerator.com

