LeaseAccelerator Announces Enterprise Emissions Analysis and Reduction Software

News provided by

LeaseAccelerator

14 Dec, 2023, 13:07 ET

RESTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the leader in Enterprise Lease Lifecycle Management software, announced today the industry's first enterprise emissions analysis and reduction software for leases and assets, LeaseAccelerator Net Zero Asset Manager, along with an Early Access Program to help clients measure and reduce emissions in 2024. Participants get early access to the software, preferential pricing, and a community committed to sharing feedback and best practices.

The new software helps corporate sustainability leaders accelerate their journey to net zero, operating executives evaluate the economic trade-offs of alternative decarbonization pathways, and ESG controllers simplify compliance with emissions reporting standards from SEC, CSRD, and ISSB.

With LeaseAccelerator Net Zero Asset Manager, clients can:

  • Collect, manage, and report on leased assets for emissions compliance and net-zero planning, leveraging usage data and emissions factors for real estate spaces and equipment.
  • Measure, analyze and allocate asset-level emissions using a General Ledger string (11 segments) for each asset to drive insights, accountability, and action, reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.
    • Assess leases coming to term to source new leases that reduce emissions, integrating your internal carbon price to evaluate economic trade-offs of alternative tactics.
    • Forecast rents and emissions in parallel to discern optimal pathway to net zero.
    • Streamline emission reduction strategy by divesting high-emission spaces, consolidating areas, and reallocating equipment for improved utilization.
    • Improve accountability and change behaviors by targeting assets and stakeholders, identifying business units with largest emissions.
    • Deploy a single system of record for leased assets, synchronizing data automatically as a subledger with other enterprise applications, including:
      • Emissions management and reporting
      • Financial planning
      • ERP

"We collaborated with clients to enhance our lease lifecycle automation platform to produce practical emissions insights about their lease portfolios", said Michael Keeler, LeaseAccelerator CEO. "This gives controllers the same controls for emissions and lease accounting data in one asset-level subledger with one audit-trail and integrated business intelligence."

To join the Early Access Program, visit the LeaseAccelerator Net Zero Asset Manager webpage.

About LeaseAccelerator

LeaseAccelerator provides enterprise lease lifecycle automation software that ensures compliance, improves operational efficiency, accelerates emissions reductions, and frees up cash. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 900,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $250 billion across 2 million assets in 142 countries.

SOURCE LeaseAccelerator

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.