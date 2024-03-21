LeaseAccelerator Announces First Fortune 500 Lease Liabilities and Net-Zero Market Study

RESTON, Va., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the leader in Enterprise Lease Lifecycle Management, announced the release of The Fortune 500 Lease Liabilities and Net-Zero Progress Market Study (the Market Study). The Market Study focuses on lease liabilities of Fortune 500 companies and how those liabilities impact net-zero goals. The Market Study results are based on financial reports from 2018-2022 and can help companies prepare for the emerging emissions compliance requirements and pathfinding to net-zero objectives.

Under the current lease accounting standards, many financial teams still struggle with the long-term changes required for staffing and technology to efficiently manage and report on their leasing commitments. Now, those same teams are preparing to address a similar evolution of voluntary ESG reporting standards, net-zero commitments, and mandatory emissions reporting compliance requirements.

The new Fortune 500 Lease Liabilities and Net-Zero Progress Market Study shows:

How lease liabilities have changed from 2018 to 2022

How lease liabilities and leasing trends differ by industry sector

Shifts in IBRs over time as the cost of capital has changed

Industry sector readiness for emissions standards and net-zero goal achievement.

Organizations can leverage this data to identify ways to lower cost and risk using solutions like lease lifecycle automation. Expanding the lease lifecycle to include net-zero planning and management, space by space and asset by asset, also can improve return on investment, while enabling higher quality data for U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and European Union (EU) emissions reporting, greater insights around carbon and cost trade-offs, and faster net-zero attainment.

"This Market Study provides valuable insight into how Fortune 500 companies, have transformed their lease liabilities in the past few years to not only achieve company-wide goals, but to prepare for upcoming emissions requirements and reach net-zero targets," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "This analysis can help organizations of any size assess their leasing goals and discern a faster, more economical pathway to net-zero."

To read the full market study, click here.

