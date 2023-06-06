LeaseAccelerator Announces PureLease Marketplace Has Sourced $1.5B in Lease Financing

RESTON, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the leader in the Enterprise Lease Accounting and Lease Lifecycle Management software market, announced today that PureLease Marketplace, a global bidding platform that makes competing equipment leases simple, fast and easy, has sourced over $1.5 billion USD in lease financing. PureLease Marketplace saves clients an average of 7% on equipment costs by competing their equipment leases.

The PureLease bidding platform includes buy-side services for equipment users (lessees) and sell-side services for equipment leasing companies (lessors):

PureLease Marketplace – the first dedicated, competitive lease financing marketplace, where lessees get the lowest rates and best value for equipment leases.

– the first dedicated, competitive lease financing marketplace, where lessees get the lowest rates and best value for equipment leases. Global Lessor Network – a network of over 500 equipment lessors in 80 countries. Approved leasing companies gain access to prequalified leasing deals with committed equipment lessees with strong credit quality, resulting in more opportunities, shorter sales cycles, and lower cost of sales.

PureLease clients gain access to a suite of tools to automate, streamline, and control their equipment leasing process:

Lease vs. Buy analysis

Intelligent lessor matching

Request for Proposal (RFP) preparation and distribution

PureDocs: standardized lease documents

Proposal analysis and ranking

PureData: abstracted, reconciled deal data ready for booking directly into your lease accounting software.

"With this major volume milestone, PureLease Marketplace proves its long-term value for lessees, reducing the time spent building lessor relationships by 25% and managing RFPs by 40%," said Michael Keeler, CEO at LeaseAccelerator. "With PureLease, anyone can improve their lease financing for significant economic and operational savings,"

To start a sourcing event, contact PureLease at https://purelease.net/.

About PureLease:

PureLease from LeaseAccelerator provides competitive lease sourcing services for equipment lessees that reduce the cost of financing and improve free cash flow, connecting lessors with prequalified lessees in a simple, fast, and easy process. Using standardized contracts and automated RFP creation, each bid is matched to best-value bidders in our network of 500+ lessors. PureLease has run sourcing events in over 26 countries valued at over $1.5B that saved an average of 7%.

About LeaseAccelerator

LeaseAccelerator provides enterprise lease lifecycle automation software that ensures long-term compliance, improves operational efficiency, and frees up cash. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 900,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $150 billion across 2 million assets in 142 countries, generating 8 billion journal entries.

