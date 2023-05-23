LeaseAccelerator Completes Acquisition of LeaseController™ from Deloitte

Market-leading Lease Lifecycle Automation Software Provider Expands Products

RESTON, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the world's leader in Lease Lifecycle Automation software, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the LeaseController™ software-as-a-service (SaaS) product and related business operations from Deloitte.

"LeaseController is an excellent fit with LeaseAccelerator's existing solution portfolio and with our business strategy. Our focus on building easy-to-use SaaS solutions and a culture of client success is enhanced by Deloitte's platform," said Michael J. Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "Our LeaseController clients now have access to LeaseAccelerator's full portfolio of enterprise solutions including real estate administration, equipment lease sourcing, and emissions management, and will benefit from ongoing investments in new product development and global support."

LeaseAccelerator provides lease lifecycle automation software to five of the top ten global consulting firms and two of the "Big Four" professional services firms, serving as the backbone of their managed services offerings.

"After building the LeaseController platform and related services at Deloitte, we believe LeaseAccelerator is positioned to help that business continue to grow and evolve," said Mike Ingenito, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

LeaseAccelerator offers a suite of easy-to-use SaaS products, all designed with one goal in mind: to help customers accurately and efficiently automate the lifecycle of their leased assets. This commitment includes complying with regulations, reducing emissions, accelerating the accounting close, and using strategic insights from data to improve profitability and cashflow.

LeaseController is designed to help multi-nationals, non-profits, and state and local governments track their real estate and equipment leases and address requirements of several lease accounting standards, including ASC 840, ASC 842, IAS 17, IFRS 16, and GASB 87. Approximately 30 former Deloitte lease accounting, client success and technology professionals joined LeaseAccelerator in connection with the transaction.

About LeaseAccelerator

LeaseAccelerator provides enterprise lease lifecycle automation software that ensures long-term compliance, improves operational efficiency, and frees up cash. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 900,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $150 billion across 2 million assets in 142 countries, generating 8+ billion journal entries.

