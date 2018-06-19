LeaseAccelerator kicks off lease accounting summit in Chicago

Preparation for substantive and SOX audits including design of policies and controls

Technical accounting challenges including practical expedients and policy elections

Quantitative and qualitative disclosures strategies for both pre and post adoption

Record-to-report processes for new leases as well as modifications and reassessments

Abstraction and collection of leasing data from contracts, systems and stakeholders

Integration between lease accounting, the general ledger and other financial systems

Teaming with procurement and treasury to optimize capital sourcing and reduce costs

Project strategies including resource staffing, budgeting and governance

Panelists will include controllers and leaders from the technical accounting, financial reporting, corporate treasury functions at Salesforce.com, McKesson, Charter Communications, NuStar Energy, AON, Tyson Foods, Eaton Mosaic, and Station Casinos. The panelists will be moderated by management consultants and executives from PwC, EY, RSM, RGP, and Riveron Consulting.

"With the deadline rapidly approaching, accounting leaders are looking for strategies to accelerate and derisk their implementation of ASC 842 and IFRS 16," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "We are thrilled to have such an all-star line-up of controllers, project leaders and technical accounting experts join us to share insights on lessons learned, best practices, and pitfalls to avoid when implementing the new standards."

More information about the lease accounting summit is available at: https://www.leaseaccelerator.com/company/events/lease-accounting-summit-june-2018/

About LeaseAccelerator

LeaseAccelerator offers the market-leading SaaS solution for Enterprise Lease Accounting, enabling compliance with the current and new FASB and IFRS standards. Using LeaseAccelerator's proprietary Global Lease Accounting Engine, customers can apply the new standards to all categories of leases including real estate, fleet, IT and other equipment at an asset-level. On average, LeaseAccelerator's Lease Sourcing and Management applications generate savings of 17 percent on equipment leasing costs with smarter procurement and end-of-term management. Learn more at http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

