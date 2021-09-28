LeaseAccelerator launches lease accounting industry's first app-embedded university

RESTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the leader in lease accounting compliance and Lease Lifecycle Automation (LLA) software announced today its latest commitment to customers with the launch of LeaseAccelerator University -- an integrated and interactive learning platform built into the LeaseAccelerator SaaS application that accelerates, simplifies, and reduces the cost of compliance with quantifiable ROI.

LeaseAccelerator University is a just-in-time, in-app, interactive educational platform that provides role-based lease accounting education, lease analysis instructions, and feature-by-feature training to ensure every customer's lease accounting team is productive from the start with self-paced learning, including:

a range of preconfigured practice environments for the different user roles necessary to implement, manage and maintain the LeaseAccelerator application

hands-on walkthroughs, videos, field-level help, and user assessments that build critical skills from configuration to loading and managing leases while tracking progress at each step for further review and practice.

cost-effective learning packages that help users choose the best fit for their skillset and team size needs.

This new training platform ensures new team members are successful while also providing user scalability and business continuity reducing the impact of resource shifts, new hires, and attrition.

"We have helped thousands of users around the world manage their complex lease accounting portfolios through our leading Lease Lifecycle Automation software. Throughout this process we learned how crucial role-based education and practice are for achieving long-term compliance. LeaseAccelerator University has been a major, multi-year investment for us. It demonstrates our relentless commitment to customer success and satisfaction," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator.

For more information on LeaseAccelerator University, please visit: https://explore.leaseaccelerator.com/resources/leaseaccelerator-university.

About LeaseAccelerator:

LeaseAccelerator provides Lease Lifecycle Automation software that ensures long-term compliance, improves operational efficiency, and frees up cash flow. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage 800,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion. LeaseAccelerator offers a platform for growth with asset-level accounting, reporting and governance; in-app help; and an integrated, competitive leasing marketplace fueled by a global network of more than 500 lessors. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

